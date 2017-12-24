Letters to Santa: Mrs. Wilson’s class at Bruce Elementary

Dear Santa,

I want a phone, a gold fidget spinner, a Playstation card with ten dollars on it. I would like a fidget cube, and a Rubik’s cube. That is what I want for Christmas.

I do the dishes, clean my room, and do stuff for my family. That is why I deserve these things.

Oh and two questions: How do you make toys? Do you have a son?

Sincerely,

Logan

Dear Santa,

The first thing I was for Christmas is a baby doll from AshtonDrake.com and the second thing that I want is a crib. It is on the same website as the baby doll so it is easy to do. The third thing is an apple store gift card for my phone. You can go to Walmart for that and the other gift I want is a Walmart gift card. The fifth thing I want for Christmas is a colorful Rubik’s cube.

The reasons why I think I should get these presents is because I am having straight A’s all year long. I hlep mommy and daddy at the house, and I sweep with the vacuum cleaners and I have been student of the month. So that is what I want for Christmas.

I have a question. Do you drink coffee or hot chocolate? How old are you and the Mrs.? Those were just a couple of questions but I will not bother you any more.

Sincerely,

Isabella

Hi Santa,

Welcome to my list. I would like an awesome Apple laptop, gooey slime, a live chicken, and a colorful Rubik’s cube.

I love puzzles. That is why I should get a Rubik’s cube. I need an Apple laptop for school work, gooey slime for fun, and a live chicken for fun too.

I have some questions how old are you? How do reindeer fly?

Sincerely,

Autumn

Dear Santa,

First I would like a Nintendo Switch, Second Super Mario Odyssey, Third PS4 Fourth PS4 vr headset with controllers and a Xbox 1X.

I have been a really good boy and I have been doing really good in school that is why I should have this stuff and I get good grades at at school. MAYBE I will set up an all you can eat cookie buffet so please don’t put me on the naughty list!

By the way how do you get presents to the whole world?

Sincerely,

Carson

Dear Santa Claus,

Hello, Santa Claus! Here are some things I want. I want fake chicken glasses for Christmas because I lost myoid fake glasses. Chicken earrings and a chicken phone case that fits my phone. The reason why I want all these chicken things is because I am in love chickens! I also want a Rubik’s cube because everyone in my class is bringing one. A Build-A-Bear gift

card with $45.

I got student of the month for self control. I also have straight A’s. I do all my chores and don’t complain. If can’t get any them, that is okay.

How many presents do you give me normally? What age do you stop giving presents at? Write back as soon as you can.

Sincerely,

Emma

Dear Santa,

I will like a Rubik’s cube, Hatchimals twins, Mal poster, radio, Descendant 2 soundtrack,and Mal doll at her galea. I want a rubik’s cube because I love Rubik’s cubes. I love hatchimals twins, Mal, the radio, Descendants 2, and Mal dolls.

Are u real? How are u?

From your only friend,

Vivian

Dear Santa,

I really hope I get what’s on my list.The first thing is a Rubik’s cube. Second thing, a phone. Third thing, is a Mel doll. Fourth thing, is a stuffed animal.

I have been really good because I helped wash the dishes and take out the dogs. I have been good in school.

How are things going? How is Mrs. Claus? Do you like hot chocolate with marshmallows? How do reindeer fly?

Sincerely,

Ariel

Dear Santa,

Hello, Santa! My name is Tessa and I am eight years old. Here is what I would like for Christmas. I would like a Snuggles the Puppy from Little Live Pets, a Rubik’s Cube, a Computer with Roblox on it, a real live puppy, and a Nintendo switch with Super Mario Odyssey. Thank you for your time.

These are the reasons I should have my presents. I clean my room even though it takes a little time. I got A’s and B’s so far. I have been an angel all year and have been an angle all two quarters at school.

Here are some questions. How do reindeers fly? How old are you (not to be rude)? How old is the oldest elf in the workshop? How did you get your name? What was your mother and father named or did you even have parents? Did you ever have a pet when you were a baby?

Your jolly friend,

Tessa

Dear Santa,

Here is what I want for christmas this year,

1.Unicorn Slime

2.L.O.L Surprise Dolls

3.Big L.O.L Surprise ball

4.Makeup (Unicorn)

5.Meet Jojo siwa and Bow Bow which is jojo’s dog.

I want these things for Christmas because I did all my chores this year … I think. Ok, I will tell you what I did. I cleaned my room, swept the floor, and got the dogs food and water.

Do you have the presents I want this year?

Sincerley,

Kaylee

Dear Santa,

First, I really love video games so I want a Nintendo Switch. Second, I really,really want a Rubik’s pyramid. Third, I totally want a Rubik’s hexagon. Forth, I want a phone. Fifth, I want a puppy so Fern can have a friend.

I’ve only been to the principal’s office three times. I hope I’m not on the naughty list. We will give you lots of cookies.

What do you love?

Love,

Tucker

Dear Santa,

Can you bring my presents please! I love Christmas and this is my wish list. I want Dart Plush, a Rubik’s cube, a clay set, a Kitty Surprise, and a Hatchimal. Thank you Santa for bringing me my presents all of the years you have.

The reasons why you might want to want to give me presents is because I am not hitting Marshall, I got a good report, I sometimes help with chores, and I been nice to mom and dad.

Why I want a dart plush is because I love Stranger Things! Why I want a Rubik’s cube is because I love puzzles! Why I want a clay set is because I can make things for my mom and dad! Why I want a Kitty Surprise is because they are cute! Why I want a Hachimal is because they are also cute!

Can you fly? Can your reindeer fly? How do you get through the chimney?

Sincerely,

Marlee

Dear Santa,

I want an apple to give to my teacher Mrs Wilson. Second, I need shorts because I sleep in shorts. Last I need more Legos. I have a tiny Lego set.

I want to give an apple to Mrs Wilson because she is a nice teacher. I need shorts because they are comfy. Lastly, I have one little lego set. Those are three things I want for Christmas. And please give me them.

Thanks!

Santa Claus, my favorite holiday is Christmas time. I love the presents. How do you make presents for everyone in the world

Your friend,

Garrett

Dear Santa,

I like Christmas! I want a Rubik’s cube, a tablet, and Japanese books. First, I want a Rubik’s cube because I like puzzles and it is fun to play. Second, I want a tablet to search and learn more English words. Also, I like to read so I want more Japanese books.

Sincerely,

YUI

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing well. I hope your elf’s are working hard and you are prepping for Christmas. These are my 3 wisehs. The first wish is for the world which is world peace and no homeless people. The next wish is for the kids which is not to worry and to be safe. The final wish is for me which is a mannequin head or a wig for me to do hair on.

Love,

Sofia

Dear Santa,

My first wish is for world peace because people fight a lot. My second wish is for kids to have homes because so many kids don’t have homes. I wish for a dozen books because I love to read.

Sincerely,

Bailee

Dear, Santa

My 3 wishes are, my first wish is to people around the world will belive in Jesus Christ the Lord. My 2 wish is kid will have food and water around the world. My 3 wish is to have Christmas pencils. I hope that you ahve a great Christmas and have fun. I am 9 years old and I have a elf named Rudy. My name is Carson.

Sincerely,

Carson

Dear Santa,

Long time no see. How have you been? How you’re doing well. Do you need me to feed the reindeer next week? Oh, by the way for Christmas I want the whole world to have World Peace. I want World Peace so our would was never at war for all of the kids in the world they should have a trampoline because ever kid needs some fun and trampolines are really fun. The gift for me and me only would be a puppy. I love dogs so much. Even though I already have two dogs yu can never go wrong with dogs. Those are the things I hopeing for.

Sincerely,

Georgia

Dear Santa,

So how have you been. Just so you know I can’t wait to see my elf. I have 3 wishes.

World peace for every kid to have a home I want a golden reterever puppy

I hope you get lots of cookies there will be some from me. Have a Merry Christmas Santa.

Sincerely,

Ryley

Dear, Santa

Hi! How are you? I have three wishes that I like to ask you. First I would like the world with out wars. I think war is terrible and hurting innocent people. I wish people in the world have freedom. The second wish is that ever kids can go to school. Some kids can’t go to school because they have to help their parents’ work and some kisd are affected by wars.

The last wish is about what I like to have for Christmas!! I would like to have a book calld Wonder. reading is my second hobby. Thank you for the gift every year.

Sincerely, Emma

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing well in the North Pole. This is all I want for Christmas. The first, thing I want is for the world to have peace wich means no wars. Second, I want every kid to have a home and food and close. Finally, I want all teachers to have a good christmas and a happy new year.

Your friend,

Brody

Dear Santa,

I have three wishes I ask of you, here is wish number one, Can you make homeless people have homes? They are maby sick. Wish number two is to have every kid to have a helthy life so they will live longer. My last wish is to have a pink hoverbord. This is three wishes I hope to come true.

Sincerely,

Cameron

Dear, Santa

Hi Santa how are you doing. Are you ready to eat some cookies and milke is could af still lending your sleight. Santa I know your not a jeni but can I have three wiches. For the world I want no more bully. For children I will whant them to have a dog of their choosing. And for me I want a wener dog. And thats what I want.

Sincerely, Grant

Dear Santa,

Hi! How are you? I have three wishes to ask you. The first one is I want to wars to stop they killed innocent people in the war’s. The second wish is the chilxdren should get one thing they want. The last wish is what I want for Christmas is a hoverboard.

Sincerely,

Mackenzie

Dear. Santa

How are you doing I hope you are doing well. So you know what I want I really what for nobody to be homeless. Then I wish for all the kids to have proper schools to go to and have a home and clothes. Then want I whant a know collar for my dog. Thank you santa. Have a very merry Christmas.

By. Kaylee

Dear Santa,

How are you? Did you have a good year? I’ve been good all year. My first wish this year is for there to be no more wars or fights for the world. I want that because them people won’t have to live in fear. My second wish is that all the kids in the world have a home and that all the kids in the world get what they want for Christmas because the kids deserve to smile on Christmas morning. My last wish is that I want coloring things because I can put more color into the world. More color means more joy. Have a very merry Christmas.

Dear Santa,

I am 9 years old almost 10. I have 3 wishes for you. My first wish is for the people in the world that are bad become good. My 2 wish is that the kids that are poor and need clothes have clothes. And my wish is that sofial, Kaylee, Bailee and me were sisters.

Your friend,

Kenzie

Dear Santa,

Have you been good. I wish there was no fighting in the world. I wish this because it is not safe. My 2 wish is for every kid. They should be able to do what ever they want. I wish for me is a mini dirt bike.

Sincerely,

Ethan

Dear Santa

I hope your milk is not spoild. Are the cookies good? this is my 3 wishes.

Peace to the world because there is a lot of war going on. Money because people could buy any thing they want. Dirt bike because my grandmal has 14 ancers of land so I can ride it.

Sincerely,

Landon

Dear Santa,

I hope my three wishes come true so here they are

Peace around the world food for all the children and my and for my third and final wish is 2K18 WWE for Xbox 360.

Why because the world a better place

Sincerely,

Aiden

Dear Santa,

How are you good ok. My first iwsh is to solve world hunger because it is sad that people die every day because they starve. My second wish is for the children to have homes because it is sad to see kids on the street. My last wish is that my outher wishes to come true.

Sincerely, Sean