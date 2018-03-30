Eaton Employee of the Year recognized

EATON — City of Eaton Police Officer David Sizemore was recognized as the city’s 2017 Employee of the Year during the council meeting on Monday, March 19.

Not only was Sizemore named 2017 Employee of the Year, but back in the fall he was recognized as 2017’s Police Officer of the Year.

To be named Employee of the Year, an employee has to be submitted for consideration by their division head. All the different divisions at the City of Eaton submitted their nominees, with Sizemore ultimately being chosen as Employee of the Year for his work in 2017.

On Monday, he was presented with a resolution that stated, “Whereas, the City of Eaton Council pays tribute to employees who have performed their duties in such a manner as to bring credit unto the City of Eaton, City Council and to themselves during the previous year; and, whereas, upon reviewing candidates from each of the City’s departments for this commendation for 2017, one employee possessed the devotion to duty and highest standards of personal integrity to have imparted this tone of excellence upon the City.

Now, therefore it be resolved, by the Council of the City of Eaton, Ohio, that: Police Officer David Sizemore is hereby honored as the City of Eaton’s 2017 Employee of the Year and be duly recognized for his achievements in making Eaton a better place to live!”

Sizemore began his police career with the Village of Lewisburg in the 1980s. He explained, at the time there were two different academies. One taught powers of arrest, search and seizure, and qualified an officer with a handgun. According to Sizemore, that was a 46-hour course that allowed someone to carry a firearm and issue arrests.

Within a year of that course, the potential officer would have to attend the full-academy. Sizemore attended his academy in 1985. He was hired full-time by the Village of Lewisburg in 1987 and moved to the Eaton Police Department in 1991.

“It has been great working with the City of Eaton,” Sizemore said. “I’ve worked with a lot of great people and have had a lot of different responsibilities over the year. The town has grown over the years and it has been a great career so far.”

“To be honest, I was surprised to receive both awards,” he added. “I was humbled by the whole thing and very surprised. We have a lot of good people who work for the City, so I was humbled. I’m not a limelight sort of guy and I’m just thankful to receive this award. It was very nice to be recognized during the council meeting. They did a very nice proclamation for me and said a lot of nice things about me.

“I felt very blessed to receive this honor and to be a part of the police department.”

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

