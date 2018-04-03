Roads closed due to flooding

PREBLE COUNTY — Preble County Engineer Kyle Cross has announced numerous road closings for Tuesday, April 3, due to high water and flooding.

Washington-Jackson Road is closed between Eaton-Gettysburg Road and U.S. 35 for flooding. It will remain closed until the water recedes.

Lexington Road is closed between Washington Twin Road and Wysong Road for due to flooding. It will be closed until the water recedes.

Consolidated Road is closed between Wayne Trace Road and U.S. 127 due to high water. It will remain closed until the water recedes.

Anyone having any questions should call the engineer’s office at 937-456-4600.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, flash flood warnings, severe thunderstorm warnings, and tornado watches were in place on Tuesday afternoon. High winds, large hail and torrential rains moved through various parts of Preble County. Severe thunderstorms and heavy winds are expected to continue through Tuesday evening, and with temperatures dropping into the 30s, a slight chance of snow showers exists for Wednesday.

Seven Mile Park, Water Works Park and Hook Park in the city of Eaton are all closed until further notice due to high water.

Pictured, flooding at Park Avenue Field in Eaton was severe on Tuesday, April 3. Other areas around Preble County also remained under water. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald