Eaton celebrates Mother’s Day

EATON — Businesses across the City of Eaton came together this past weekend to celebrate Mother’s Day. To start, Downton Eaton held a Mom Tour on Saturday, May 12. On Mother’s Day itself, Sunday, May 13, Safari Junction opened its doors to all mothers for free.

Main Street Saturday took over the downtown this past weekend. 1808 Cafe, Boutique on Main, The Duchess & the Greyhound, Your Flower Shop, Just Teasin’, Prodigy Salon & Spa, and FIW came together to host this special event. All were invited to stop downtown, visit all of the participating businesses, and enter for a chance to win a gift basket for their mother.

All of the mentioned businesses and new business My Arrow Princess donated an item for the gift basket. There was also a drawing for free Ruffles and Rust tickets.

On Mother’s Day, Safari Junction offered free admission to all mother’s to celebrate. The event was so popular, they had to turn away cars due to full parking. The event included bottle feeding goats, animal talks, and hand feeding emus. There were over 400 guests in attendance.

Normal business hours are Saturday and Sundays in May from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., but starting in June the zoo will be open the same hours, seven days a week. The Mother’s Day event was such a success, organizers are already planning on a Father’s Day event.

On Saturday, 1808 Cafe, Boutique on Main, The Duchess & the Greyhound, Your Flower Shop, Just Teasin’, Prodigy Salon & Spa, and FIW came together to host this special event. All were invited to stop downtown, visit all of the participating businesses, and enter for a chance to win a gift basket for their mother. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_Downtown1.jpg On Saturday, 1808 Cafe, Boutique on Main, The Duchess & the Greyhound, Your Flower Shop, Just Teasin’, Prodigy Salon & Spa, and FIW came together to host this special event. All were invited to stop downtown, visit all of the participating businesses, and enter for a chance to win a gift basket for their mother. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_Downtown2.jpg http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_Safari8.jpg On Mother’s Day, Safari Junction offered free admission to all mothers to celebrate. The event was so popular, they had to turn away cars due to full parking. The event included bottle feeding goats, animal talks, and hand feeding emus. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_Safari9.jpg On Mother’s Day, Safari Junction offered free admission to all mothers to celebrate. The event was so popular, they had to turn away cars due to full parking. The event included bottle feeding goats, animal talks, and hand feeding emus. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_Safari11.jpg Businesses across the City of Eaton came together this past weekend to celebrate Mother’s Day. To start, Downton Eaton held a Mom Tour on Saturday, May 12. On Mother’s Day itself, Sunday, May 13, Safari Junction opened its doors to all mothers for free. http://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/05/web1_Safari12.jpg Businesses across the City of Eaton came together this past weekend to celebrate Mother’s Day. To start, Downton Eaton held a Mom Tour on Saturday, May 12. On Mother’s Day itself, Sunday, May 13, Safari Junction opened its doors to all mothers for free.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH