PTA thanks community

Thank you from the Hollingsworth East Elementary PTA.

Thank you to everyone who donated supplies and/or worked at our chili supper and book fair.

Also, big thank you to those who came to eat at the chili supper. We will be able to provide many opportunities for the students at East Elementary with the funds that were raised.

We also want to thank the many sponsors, individuals and local businesses that donated items for our door prizes. Thank you to: 1808 Cafe’, Ace Hardware, Arby’s, BW3, China Wok, Company 7 BBQ, Corrine Craig, Cracker Barrel, Darkhold Games, Daylight Donuts, Donna Long Rag Quilts, Eaton Floral, Eaton Nails, Eaton Place, Family Fitness Works, Family Video, Fazolis, Fiesta Charra, Firehouse Subs, First Impressions, Fricker’s, Frisch’s, Full Moon Yoga, Gillman, Jiffy Lube, KFC/A&W, Kroger, Luxury Nail Spa, Marathon, Marsh, McAlister’s Deli, McDonalds, Mrs. Cindy Wassom, Muddy Monkey, Pampered Chef, Penn Station, Pizza Hut, Rec Plex, Red Mule, Reflections Salon, Sara Linder, Skyline, Smash Burger, Sports Clips, Steiners Country Store, Subway, Taco Bell, Taffy’s, U Profit Wholesale Carpet, Vicki Robbins, Wanda DeVilbiss, Wendy’s, Wildcat Printing, Wings Etc. and Your Flower Shop.

Hollingsworth East Elementary PTA