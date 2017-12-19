NT to honor new Hall of Fame inductees

NEW PARIS — The National Trail Athletic Hall of Fame will honor its 2017 inductees this Friday, Dec. 22.

Inductees to be honored include the 1986 girls softball team and longtime Blazer Coach Ed Bell.

Plaques for the inductees have been added to the Hall of Fame Wall in the school lobby.

Bell coached multiple sports every year for 35 years. The last 28 were at National Trail from 1974 to 2002. At National Trail, he was head boys’ track coach for 26 years, head boys and girls cross country coach for 15 years and head football coach for 10 years. He started the indoor track program in 1988 and served as its coach for 15 years. During his tenure, his teams recorded five CCC championships, four county championships, nine CCC runners-up and seven county runners-up. The 1989 girls cross country team was a state finalist and the 1992 boys’ cross country team was district champion. Under his leadership, 33 athletes earned state recognition. As coach of NT football, he has the most career wins and winning seasons.

The 1986 girls softball team finished its season with a record of 26-1. The only loss came in the semi-finals of the state tournament to the eventual state champion, Akron Hoban. The team completed the regular season undefeated and won the most games in National Trail softball history. The team was cross county conference champion, district champion, and regional champion. Members of the team included Brenna Bailey, Jona Bettelon, Dawn Crowell, Jeannine Doan, Marcia Doner, Michelle Dunn, Patti Harrison, Michelle Hoffer, Kathy Kerler, Kellie Frist, Angie Irelan, Brenda Simpson, Stacey Stokes, Valerie Sutton, and Jennifer Trunck. The team was coached by Terry Parks.

