NORTHMONT COMMUNITY NEWS AND UPCOMING EVENTS

Brookville Historical

Society offers tour

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Historical Society’s Spitler House Museum at 14 Market Street, Exhibit Building at 3 Hay Avenue, and the Depot Museum on Cusick will be open on Sunday, May 7, from 2 until 4 p.m. with the last tour starting at 3 p.m. The Exhibit Building has an expanded display featuring local doctors. Suggested donations are $2 for adults, 50 cents for students 6 to 16, and children under 6 are free when accompanied by an adult.

Men’s Bible Study

group to meet May 17

UNION — A Men’s Bible Study meeting will be held Wednesday, May 17 at 10 a.m. at Mill Ridge Village Community Center off of Rinehart Road in Union. The Bible Study meets every first and third Wednesday of each month to study ‘In the New Testament – Do you really know Jesus?’ All men in the area are welcome to join in.

Art Festival seeks

artists, parade entrants

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Festival and Arts Commission is accepting applications for artists and parade participants for the 49th annual Englewood Art Festival. This year’s festival will be held August 12 and 13 at Centennial Park, 321 Union Blvd., Englewood. Artists are asked to submit photos of their handmade original work for review by the Festival Committee. The parade will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday immediately following the 5K race. Applications for these events may be found at https://bit.ly/38xYG4y or by calling the Earl Heck Community Center at 937-836-5929.