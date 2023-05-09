Brookville council approves change order

BROOKVILLE — Council gave its authorization for a third change order for the Main Street waterline replacement project.

“Change order number three is for extra work on Wolf Creek Street,” Keaton said.

“There is a 24-inch storm sewer at the intersection of Main and Wolf Creek streets. They had to relocate the fire hydrant due to the storm sewer. They had to tie into the existing six-inch water main,” Keaton continued.

Keaton said the third change order resulted in an additional cost of $9,804.36 to the project.

“With changer order number three, the contract price is $357,445.36,” Keaton said.

Keaton indicated the waterline replacement project is nearly completed.

“The contractor hopes to tie in the new main to the existing mains on Walnut Street that was completed last year and at Wolf Creek Street,” Keaton said.

“Once that is complete, the contractor will tie in a few more services to homes. Then the main installation part of the project is complete,” Keaton continued.

Keaton said the contractor, Associated Excavating, of Brookville, will finish the project by asphalting Wolf Creek and Main streets.

Keaton noted all this is contingent on the weather.

In other matters, Keaton received the go ahead from council to accept the bid for the Market Street resurfacing project.

“I was notified that the Ohio Department of Transportation open bids last Thursday (April 27) for the Market Street resurfacing project,” Keaton said.

“ODOT received two bids. The apparent low bidder is Walls Bros Asphalt Company (of Greenville) with a bid of $195,305.80,” Keaton continued.

Keaton noted the city originally planned to put three percent toward the cost of construction and for construction engineering where the hopes were to receive 100 percent funding for the project through the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission.

“But with the bid coming in at $195,305.80, that pushed it over a little bit and now the city is responsible for $6,248, which is just about what we originally put in our application that we would contribute toward that construction project,” Keaton said.

Keaton indicated council could reject the bid.

“If we reject the bid, ODOT will go out in the latter part of August and accept bids with the award date in September,” Keaton said.

“Resubmitting for a new bid, however, doesn’t guarantee to get a better bid,” Keaton added.

Council agreed the $6,248 cost to the city for the resurfacing project was a bargain.

Keaton noted the last time Market Street was resurfaced from Wolf Creek Street to the Wolf Creek Trail bikeway was 2008.

In business matters, council heard the first readings of two resolutions establishing:

• a new wage scare for full-time hourly employees

• a new wage scare for seasonal and/or temporary, and permanent part-time hourly employees

Council also heard the first readings on resolutions establishing the compensation for the clerk of council, the city manager, the law director, the director of finance, the director of fire and the director of police.

Reach Terry Baver at [email protected]