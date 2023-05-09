Devils fall to Spartans, defeat Dixie

BROOKVILLE — After defeating Valley View 11-3 last Wednesday, the Spartans got revenge by handing Brookville a 2-1 loss on Senior Night.

The Blue Devils lone run came in the bottom of the second inning. Hunter Gray singled and Seth Hoover got on board via an infield single. A wild throw to first on Hoover’s hit enabled Gray to score.

The Spartans scored both of their runs in the top of the third inning. Caleb Musgrove reached on a fielder’s choice and Luke Scholler got hit by a pitch. Gaven Degroat singled to centerfield to score both Musgrove and Scholler.

Brookville had a chance to tie the game or take the lead by loading the bases in the bottom of the fifth. With one out Brody Webb singled up the middle and reached second on a single to left center by Jace Wood.

Brandon Waggoner singled to right field to load the bases. Sam Fullenkamp hit a ground ball that Valley View first baseman Luke Watkins fielded and threw to the plate to force Webb out. Braden Chambers hit a fly ball to center to end the threat.

The Devils got another chance in the seventh inning. Leadoff batter Hoover got hit by a pitch and Webb laid down a bunt and beat the throw to first. Wood hit a pop-up on a bunt attempt that Valley catcher Gaven Degroat snared and fired the ball to second to throw Hoover out, who had broke for third.

Brandon Waggoner got caught looking at a called third strike to end the game.

With the loss Brookville fell to 13-9 overall and 4-7 in Southwestern Buckeye League play. The Spartans improved to 10-13 and 6-6.

“We had another day of not getting a timely hit,” said Brookville coach Tyler Eaton. “We had seven hits, but they just weren’t timely. We got some hits and got guys on base on walks and you still find yourself losing by one run. They got a big hit that scored two and we never quite got the big one, and that’s all it takes sometimes.”

Saturday the Devils bounced back with a 6-1 win at Dixie. The Greyhounds scored their lone run in the third inning. Brookville got one run in the fourth and sixth innings and two runs in the fifth and seventh.

Hunter Gray earned the victory on the mound. He pitched five innings, gave up two hits, one run with two walks and 10 strikeouts. Nathan Waggoner worked two innings in relief with one hit, one walk and two strikeouts.

Chambers went 2-for-4 with a run and one RBI. Coltin Lawson went 1-for-3 with a double and one RBI. Lane Willoughby went 1-for-2 with a run. Landon Trent went 1-for-3.

Hoover went 1-for-1 with one RBI. Gray went 1-for-2 with a double and one run. Josh Cooper went 1-for-4 with a double and one run. Austin Lackey went 1-for-2 with one RBI. Fullenkamp went 1-for-3 and scored a run.

