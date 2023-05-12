News briefs

Toby Road closure

Toby Road between box 1363 and Washington Jackson Road, beginning at Miller-Williams Road and ending at Washington-Jackson Road, will be closed for approximately 8 weeks beginning Monday, May 15, due to a full bridge replacement. For more information contact the Preble County Engineer at 937-456-4600.

Continued road closure

Brubaker Road at Brubaker Covered Bridge is closed for an as of yet undetermined period of time, beginning at Ohio 122 and ending at Aukerman Creek Road due to damage to the bridge incurred in a traffic crash. No traffic is permitted.