PCDL announces May programming

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County District Library has many programs and activities slated for the month of May.

New: Spring Storytimes

Camden Little Ones Storytime (all ages): Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m.

New: Grab & Go Crafts Are Back – all branches

Grab & Go Kits have returned and are available at all branches while supplies last.

Kids: Leaf Rubbing

Teens: MerMay Jewelry

Each kit includes instructions and materials to complete each craft.

New: Plant Swaps

Help our communities grow for our Plant Swaps! Drop off cuttings, rootings, seeds, and plants in exchange for others. Bring a plant, take a plant!

Entire month: Eaton Branch

May 6-13: New Paris Branch

New: Weekly Teen Programs at the Eaton Branch

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m. , teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Branch to enjoy activities such as coloring and simple crafting, board games, video games, and more!

• May 16: Snail Party

• May 23: Anime Club

• May 30: Teen Book Club – The Yearbook Committee by Sarah Ayoub

New: Let’s Get Crafty!

The Preble County District Library offers various adult craft and social programs in May at several of our locations throughout Preble County.

Monday, May 15 at Eaton at 6 p.m.: Social Stitch

Tuesday, May 16 at PC Room at 6 p.m.: Wire Family Tree

Tuesday, May 16 at New Paris at 6 p.m.: Farmhouse Star

Tuesday, May 16 at Eaton at 6 p.m.: Upcycled DIY Garden Crafts

New: Family Crafts and Activities

The Preble County District Library offers various family craft and social programs in May at several of our locations throughout Preble County.

Saturday, May 13 at Camden at 10:00 AM: Bubble Gum Blowing Contest

May 15, 17, & 18 at West Elkton: Discover America

Wednesday, May 17 at Camden at 6 p.m.: After School Fun

Wednesday, May 17 at West Manchester at 4:30 p.m.: Reese’s Day

Thursday, May 18 at Eldorado at 4:30 p.m.: Reese’s Day

Saturday, May 20 at Eaton at 1:00 p.m.: Community Garden Storytime

Wednesday, May 24 at Camden at 5:30 p.m.: Teen Crafting

Wednesday, May 31 at West Alexandria: National Smile Day

New: Build Something New with LEGO Programs

Let your imagination run wild as Preble County District Library hosts LEGO Club. LEGO Club is kids and teens to show off their Master Builder skills. If you bring LEGOs from home, please label them in a container with your child’s name.

Wednesday, May 24 at West Manchester at 4:30 p.m.: LEGO Party

Thursday, May 25 at Eldorado at 4:30 p.m.: LEGO Party

Saturday, May 27 at West Alexandria at noon: LEGO Club

New: Homeschool Hour: Art Show – Eaton Branch on Wednesday, May 17 at 3 p.m.

Join us for the annual Homeschool Art Show at the Eaton Branch! This gall ery-style art show will feature a variety of artwork from local home-educating families for public viewing in the program room. Light refreshments will be provided from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. ! Students are encouraged to invite friends and family to enjoy the exhibit during this time.

*Submissions of artwork will be accepted from May 8 to May 13. Art from home school students of all ages will be accepted. Art Show categories include painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, mixed media, and others. all artwork will be screened for appropriateness before being displayed. Students may each submit up to two pieces for the show. Artwork may be picked up between May 22 and May 27.

For more information, don’t hesitate to get in touch with youthservicesat preblelibrary.org

New: Ted Lasso Celebration – Eaton Branch on Thursday, May 18 at 6 p.m.

Stop on by Marty McFly! Gather your Diamond Dogs and Lasso up for a program at the Eaton Branch. Enjoy Ted Lasso trivia, photo ops, and other activities for everyone’s favorite (fictional) football club! This adult program is a great chance for fans of the Ted Lasso television program to connect and celebrate the quirky cultural contributions of the series.

New: Meet Libby – Eaton Branch on Tuesday, May 23 at 6 p.m.

Overdrive is out and Libby is in! Join us to learn more about this new app for reading e-books from your library. There will be a demonstration of Libby followed by a question-and-answer session. Bring your device and any questions you may have!

New: May Adult YA Book Club – Minor Prophets by Jimmy Cajoleas – Wednesday, May 31 at 6 p.m.

YA books aren’t just for teens! Join us for a new book club celebrating Young Adult reads… for adults! Before each meeting, a few free copies of our selected title will be available to registered members. Please pick up a copy, read the book, then join us for a relaxed discussion on the program date. That’s it! We’ll provide the snacks and the meeting space; you bring your conversation.

New: Teen Book Club Blue Box Exclusive

Blue Box is a free Subscription Box alternative for PCDL patrons in grades 6-12. Every month, an exclusive number of boxes will be assembled with a selected teen title and themed freebies. Our May Blue Box features The Yearbook Committee by Sarah Ayoub.

Stop by the Eaton Branch to request a box. Read the book and join us at the Eaton Branch for a discussion! Snacks are provided.

Your Blue Box opens opportunities for both virtual and in-person programs. Each month will have a dedicated hang-out at the Eaton Library for that month’s Blue Box members– where you can discuss the monthly selection and other books you are reading or have enjoyed. Blue Box members also gain access to our private Goodreads group so you can share your thoughts online.

Other Library Program Offerings

New: All Together Now Summer Reading Starts on June 1

All Together Now for our annual Summer Reading Challenge, running June 1-July 29. Read and complete Challenges to earn prizes. Summer Reading programs are open to kids, teens, and adults. Visit preblelibrary.org.beanstack.org for your one-stop place to register, log time, earn badges and turn in tickets for prizes. There will be free grab & go kits, prize drawings, family programming, weekly storytimes and more!

New: Comic Conners Assemble!

Comic Conners Assemble! We are once again kicking off our annual Summer Reading Challenge with this epic, free, fifth-annual event! Join us for a day full of family fun and pop culture excitement! Comic Con runs from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Star Theatre, located at 310 North Barron Street in Eaton (across from the Eaton Branch).

There will be artists & vendor tables, tabletop gaming with Darkhold Games, cosplay contest, community art display, games with prizes, and more!

For more information to sign up as a vendor, enter our cosplay contest, or submit artwork for our fan art display, visit www.preblelibrary.org/con

New: Coffee & Conversation with Preble County Mental Health & Recovery Board

Do you know someone struggling with their mental health, and do you need answers? Join Autumn with the Preble County Mental Health & Recovery Board for coffee and conversation. She will be available from 3-5 p.m. for an informal discussion on any questions regarding mental health and mental health services.

Thursday, May 11 at 3 p.m.: West Elkton Branch

Tuesday, May 23 at 3 p.m.: Eldorado Branch

New: Magnet of the Month Club (West Alexandria Branch only)

Visit the West Alexandria Library each month to pick up a magnet kit. Each kit will include the materials you need to complete that month’s magnet. Please let us know if you need a paintbrush. Colors may vary. If you are missing a previous month, contact the front desk for extras.

To participate:

1. Pick up your Magnet of the Month punch card at the West Alexandria Branch.

2. After you complete your magnet, bring it or a picture of it to show us to get your card stamped.

3. Collect all 12 punches to be entered into our grand prize drawing.

Magnet schedule:

• May – Dr. Seuss Hat

• June – Mickie, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy

• July – Lollipop

New: Explore & More Adventure Pass Program

Explore & More now with your PCDL Library Card! We are excited to introduce our newest service, the Explore & More Adventure Pass Program, enabling PCDL patrons to borrow passes using their library card. This one-time pass, which must be checked out in person at the Eaton Branch, grants patrons limited free access to attractions that would otherwise charge admission fees.

Participating organizations include The Dayton Art Institute, Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, SunWatch Indian Village/Archaeological Park, Johnston Farm & Indian Agency, and Carillon Historical Park.

*Each organization sets its own rules for how many individuals are covered under its passes and which days the passes will be honored. Patrons are advised to call the organization ahead of their visit for hours and rules.

Genealogy Room Highlights

New: Genealogy Fair Set for June 24 at the Preble County Room

The Genealogy Fair returns to the Preble County Room on Saturday, June 25 with a host of area resources for genealogy and local history research. We are inviting local history organizations throughout the area to give researchers a single event to get acquainted with research opportunities and to all ow networking between the organizations. To add another layer to the Genealogy Fair, we are also inviting local vendors who specialize in historical crafts and restoration of materials.

New Hours at the Preble County Room

Genealogists and history lovers will soon have more time to research. The Preble County Room is extending hours starting in February.

The new hours for the Preble County Room are as follows:

• Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Tuesday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

• Friday: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Saturday: By appointment only in three-hour increments. Appointments must be requested by Wednesday. Patrons interested in a Saturday appointment may call 937-456-4970.

Along with extended hours, the Preble County Room will offer more learning opportunities for the community, including a History Hunters Group, monthly crafts, and monthly general history or genealogy programs.

Don’t Throw Away Local History – Contact the Preble Co. Genealogy Room, instead!

The Preble Co. Genealogy Room is interested in archiving any local and family historical items you might come across as you clean. This includes (but is not limited to): old paperwork/documents/records, family bibles with family information, pictures of Preble Co. residents, landmarks, and properties, old maps and land records and any items having to do with the history of Preble County, its families and the surrounding areas.

If you come across an item as you clean and wish to donate it to the PC Room, please contact us at 937-456-4970 Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. , Friday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or by email at [email protected].

Preble Co. Records Online – Families, Obituaries, Marriages, Historic Landmarks, and more

Search the library’s in-house Genealogical & Historical Records collections. Visit https://preblelibrary.org/genealogy to get started on your search! Family files can also be researched in person at the PC Room. To view a list of all PC Room resources, visit https://preblelibrary.org/genealogy/holdings.