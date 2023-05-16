Compassion Camp offered June 5-8at Eaton’s First Presbyterian Church

Compassion Camp will be offered to children from ages birth through 5th grade at Eaton’s First Presbyterian Church June 5 - 9 from 5 - 8 p.m.,123 W. Decatur St., Eaton.

EATON — Are you looking for summer opportunities for your children? Eaton’s First Presbyterian Church is offering just that.

Instead of the traditional Vacation Bible School (VBS), Compassion Camp will be offered to children from ages birth through 5th grade. The focus will be on teaching children to cultivate compassion for each other, themselves, and the world around them.

This free camp will offer recreational activities and crafts, yoga, skits, Bible stories, music and compassion projects. Children will spend time with friends and grow in their faith. We can all do our part to change the world with loving kindness. Dinner will be provided nightly.

Everyone is welcome to join in this fun, friendly, faith based camp June 5 – 9 from 5 – 8 p.m. at 123 W. Decatur St., Eaton. Contact Brooke to register at [email protected]