Lady Bolts 6th, boys last at GWOC meet

Zoey Evers (left) helped the Northmont 4x400 meter relay team place 3rd in 4:09.35 at the Greater Western Ohio Conference championships. Ron Nunnari | Register-Herald

CLAYTON — Beavercreek won both the boys and girls competition at the Greater Western Ohio Conference championships held at Northmont last Wednesday.

Beavercreek girls scored 141 points and the boys team 136 to take first place honors. Northmont girls scored 51 points to place sixth while the boys team garnered 44 to place eighth out of eight teams.

Northmont’s girls results are as follows.

100 meter dash: Raylin Turner finished 11th in 12.96 seconds and Julianna Gunn 15th in 13.93.

200 meter dash: Zoey Evers placed 8th in 26.62 seconds and Iyanna Thompson-Carson finished 13th in 28.61.

400 meter dash: Lilia Lopez finished 12th in 1:08.31.

800 meter dash: Jazlen Simpson placed 7th in 2:31.41 while Libbi Mergler finished 11th in 2:45.53.

1600 meter run: Amelia Brown finished 9th in 5:52.08 and Brianna Pressel 12th in 6:08.20.

3200 meter run: Abby Drosdak placed 1st in 11:10.87 and Serra Drosdak 7th at 11:59.55.

100 meter hurdles: Lynne Cremeans finished 10th 19.57 seconds and Celeste Chambers 12th in 20.26.

300 meter hurdles: Kaley Underwood placed 3rd in 46.73 seconds and Page Auxier 6th in 49.62.

4×100 meter relay: Northmont placed 4th in 51.56 seconds.

4×200 meter relay: Northmont placed 4th in 1:47.16.

4×400 meter relay: Northmont placed 3rd in 4:09.35.

4×800 meter relay: Northmont placed 3rd in 10:15.80.

High jump: Amira Knight finished 12th at 4-feet, 5-inches.

Long jump: Chloe Maiken finished 13th at 13-feet, 7.5-inches and Ariane Eloi 14th at 11-feet, 11-inches.

Pole vault: Chloe Maiken finished 11th at 7-feet, 0-inches.

Discus: Logan Fast finished 11th at 90-feet, 11-inches and Yuania Wilkinson-Harper 12th at 87-feet, 7-inches.

Shot put: Yuania Wilkinson-Harper placed 4th at 33-feet, 9.5-inches and Marie Besingi finished 9th at 32-feet, 6.75-inches.

Northmont’s boys results are as follows.

100 meter dash: Nigel Glover placed 3rd in 11.16 seconds.

200 meter dash: Jae Grigsby placed 3rd in 22.63 seconds.

400 meter dash: Daniel Ivory placed 8th in 52.95 seconds.

800 meter run: Daron Porter placed 7th in 2:00.78 and Jerrin Dale finished fourteenth in 2:16.46.

1600 meter run: Reed Diller finished 9th in 4:36.54 and Grant Patterson finished 15th in 5:16.02.

3200 meter run: Lukas Rieben finished 9th in 97:53.60 and Jackson Morgret was 12th in 10:54.51.

110 meter hurdles: Shay Edwards finished 11th in 19.79 seconds and Wilson Taylor 12th in 20.12.

300 meter hurdles: Eli Pettis placed 6th in 42.25 seconds and Shay Edwards finished 15th in 50.22.

4×100 meter relay: Northmont placed 2nd in 42.73 seconds.

4×200 meter relay: Northmont placed 3rd in 1:32.05.

4×400 meter relay: Northmont placed 4th in 3:30.22.

4×800 meter relay: Northmont placed 3rd in 8:19.20.

High jump: No competitor.

Long jump: Braylen Russell finished 10th at 17-feet, 11-inches. Kalib Haynesworth finished 14th at 17-feet, 3.5-inches.

Pole vault: No competitor.

Discus: Troy Crosby finished 9th at 135-feet, 1-inch. Ike (E-K) Nwanoro finished 16th at 101-feet, 10-inches.

Shot put: Troy Crosby placed 8th at 43-feet, 11-inches. Charlie Henson finished 13th at 38-feet, 7-inches.

Reach Ron Nunnari at [email protected]