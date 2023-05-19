Shawnee pulls off back-to-back upsets to win D-III sectional championship

CASSTOWN — Preble Shawnee’s baseball team hadn’t won a postseason game since 2018 and had won only two since the 2012 season – until this week.

The 14th seeded Arrows have now put together back-to-back upsets of No. 7 Dayton Christian (3-1) and No. 6 Miami East (4-2) to win a Division III sectional championship.

Shawnee will next play at top-seed Jamestown Greeneview on Monday, May 22 in the district semifinals. The winner will move on to the district final Wednesday, May 24.

To get there the Arrows had to rally to knock off host Miami East on Wednesday, May 17.

Trailing 2-0 heading the top of the 7th, Shawnee plated four runs to take the lead then Cooper Roell retired the Vikings in the bottom of the inning to complete the comeback.

Senior Zane Adams pitched the first five innings, allowing five hits and two runs, while striking out seven.

Roell, a senior, tossed the final two innings striking out one and not allowing a hit.

Offensively, Adams was 1-for-3 with two RBI. Roell was 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Kaid Runyon went 1-for-4 with two RBI and Grady Hutchinson went 1-for-4 with a triple.

Ashton Agnew added a hit and scored a run.

The Vikings scored a run in the third to take a 1-0 lead. They added another in the fifth for a 2-0 lead.

Shawnee opened tournament play at Dayton Christian on Monday, May 15 and never trailed.

The Arrows scored three times in the third and made those runs stand up for a 3-1 win.

Hutchinson pitched a complete game, allowing just three hits with 17 strikeouts. At the plate the senior went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored.

Runyon went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. He also had a huge throw out on a runner attempting to steal second.

DC scored its only run of the game in the fourth.

The Arrows are now 13-8.

