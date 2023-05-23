West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Jeff Suchland, Nikki Studebaker, Nancy Lockhart, Dr. Bradley Ulrich, John DeVilbiss, Mike Steele, Ethan Wells, Melinda Fudge Nickell, Hannah Leeper, Emma Leeper, Joe Ferriell, Pam Canterbury, Roy Kouts, Lindsay Webb, Sarah Randolph, Sharon Helriggle, Carl Habekost, Madison Blair, Julie Hohulin, Jim Williams, Lisa Clark, Bobby Napier, Bud Robbins, Lowell Beshears, Sewell Day, Joe Webb, Todd Braden, in memory of Jerry Schmidt.

Dayton Dragons Tickets

West Alexandria Kiwanis is selling Dayton Dragon stadium seat tickets for the May 19, 7:05 p.m. game for $14 each. They play Ft. Wayne. Contact Wanda DeVilbiss at 937-361-6865.

West Alexandria Alumni Banquet

West Alexandria Alumni Banquet Saturday, June 3, will be the 134 annual Alumni Banquet at the TVS High School, which includes West Alexandria, Twin Valley South, and Lanier alumni. Doors open at 4:15 p.m., Social gathering is from 4:30-6 p.m. Banquet and program start at 6 p.m. Cost is $25 per person. Tickets must be purchased by May 28 by contacting Jerry Winkler at 937-733-3377 or 937-456-4484, or Curtis Early at 937-533-3226, or at Roselius Insurance Agency, Twin Valley Bank, Alley Cuts, Heidi’s Barber Shop or Bratt Tasties.

American Legion Post 322

Congratulations to 2023 $1,000 Scholarship Recipients: Caleb Goad, pursuing Science degree with a focus on Occupational Therapy; Nathan Knapp, pursuing a degree in Mathematics, and Gage Miller, pursuing a degree in Sports Management.

Memorial Day 21 Gun Salute will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 28, at the Legion.

Memorial Day order of cemeteries for Sunday, May 28: Salem Lutheran Church, Sugar Hill, Sugar Grove, Shiloh, Enterprise, Twin Valley, Wheatville, Preble Memory Gardens, and will conclude with a salute at 2:30 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery.

June 14, Flag Day, there will be a flag burning ceremony at 7 p.m. at the Legion.

July 5 at 7:05 p.m. — Drone Express Dragons Lair all-inclusive ticket packages include a great ballpark buffet with desserts and drinks (non-alcoholic), a Dragons souvenir, and everyone in your group has an entire private patio right atop the left field wall. Tickets are limited so don’t wait. Contact Diane Day for Tickets at $45 each.

Peace Out Cancer Benefit for Tina Wagers takes place on Friday, July 7, starting with Monte Carlo style gaming from 5-8 p.m. and a live performance, straight from Nashville, featuring Justin Bryan, beginning at 9 p.m. Benefit includes food,basket raffles and 50/50 drawing. Cash Bar available. All proceeds to benefit Tina Wagers of Bratt Tasties.

Euchre every Wednesday at 7 p.m. $5 entry fee, Ladies Night, drink specials, and 50/50 raffle is open to the public.

Sr. Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m.

Rock the Jukebox the third Friday of every month at the James E. Ryan American Legion Post 322, 1477 OH 503 South.

Coffeehouse Conversations

Kierston’s Coffeestop, located at 12 S. Main Street, is hosting Coffeehouse Conversations every Monday evening from 7-8 p.m. Everyone is invited to stop in for complimentary coffee, a cookie, or baked-good. Bring a friend and pull up a chair for an open, honest, and friendly conversation about faith, life, and today’s social issues and how they relate to the Bible, with a local pastor.

Ladies Line Dancing

Ladies Line Dancing takes place every Monday night at 6:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Basement, at 16 N. Main St., with parking available across the street. There is something for everyone at no charge. Dress comfortably and bring a water. It’s a great opportunity to have fun, learn something new and make some new friends. Look for Ladies Line Dancing on Facebook events, or contact Becky Thompson on Facebook for more details. Watch this group for videos and updates.

Foodbank

The Foodbank continues to be open regular hours from 10 a.m. to noon, on Mondays and Wednesdays at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Needed items include canned soups, boxed mac’n cheese, Hunt’s spaghetti sauce, spaghetti noodles, pork and beans, egg noodles, canned tuna, canned vegetables, shampoo, conditioner, toilet paper and toothpaste. Contact the Foodbank at 937-839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

Library News

Celebrate National Space Day with our special Grab & Go kits, available May 5 while supplies last. Stop in on May 8 for a Coke for National Have a Coke Day.

Taco Tuesday Family Night craft is May 9 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

May 31 is National Smile Day. Show us your best smile and receive a package of fruit smile gummies.

LEGO Club meets the last Saturday of the month from 12-1 p.m. If you bring LEGOs from home, please bring them in a container labeled with your child’s name.

Story Time takes place each Saturday at 11 a.m.

Wild Hearts Mobile Teaching Zoo will be visiting our library Tuesday, June 6, at 3 p.m. Join us for this fun, family-friendly event where you can see and learn about live wild animals at your library. You’ll have the chance to see 5-6 species varying from birds, mammals, reptiles, and arthropods.

Summer Reading runs June 1-July 29. For every hour children and teens read during our Summer Reading Challenge, the Friends group will donate 25 cents to the West Alexandria Food Bank.

Create your own Kids’ Donut Buddy, or Teens’ Donut Socks with this month’s Grab & Go Kit on Friday, June 2, available while supplies last.

An Adult Craft, Tin Can Wind Chime, takes place Tuesday, June 6, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Friday, June 9, enter the National Donald Duck Day Coloring Contest. Return colorings by June 30.

Monday, June 12, make a Kids’ Grab and Go Kit, Caterpillar Puppet, while supplies last.

Teen Tech Day is Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Learn about 3-D printers, 3-D pens and more.

Join us for the Adult Grab and Go Kit, Cement Hand Planter, on Monday, June 19, while supplies last.

Teen and Kids Grab and Go Kits, Friendship or Wish Bracelets, are available Monday, June 19 while supplies last.

June 23, from 1-3 p.m. is Feelings Friday. Join our staff Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, Nicole McCoy, to learn ways to cope with feelings.

Mon. June 26, Kids Grab and Go Kit is a Bee Wind Chime.

Tuesday, June 27, is National BINGO Day. Come between 5:30-6:30 p.m. to play BINGO and win some amazing prizes.

Wed. June 28, is Gardening in Communities with Betty Hovel from Five River Metroparks. Join as she discusses gardening, plants and people in our communities.

Community Christian Church

Join us every Sunday for Sunday School at 9 a.m., Sunday Worship at 10a.m. and Sunday Evening Services at 5:30 p.m. at 11 Dorsey Akers.

Church of the Brethren

Join us for socially-distanced services on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in person, on 99.5FM in the church parking lot at 22 E. Oak St., or live on the WACOB Facebook page.

Calvary Baptist Church

Men’s prayer meeting is every Saturday at 10 a.m.

Join us for Sunday School at 10 a.m., worship at 11 a.m., Sunday evening service at 6 p.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 14 Dorsey Akers.

Salem Lutheran Church

Red geraniums will be decorating the sanctuary for Pentecost on May 28. Contact the church for price and deadline at 937-839-4210.

Church Clean-Up Day will be Sunday, June 11. Meet in the fellowship hall following worship for lunch.

High school and middle school Bible study takes place every Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study meets the third Saturday of each month at 7:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall.

Sunday School takes place at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday at 70 E. Dayton Street. Sunday services are live-streamed on YouTube at Salem Lutheran Church — West Alexandria.

Coups for Troops, sponsored by the Women of the Church, accepts coupons up to two months past expiration for military families overseas. Place them in the basket in the Church Library. Please no pet supplies or local restaurants coupons.

Special offering in May will go toward the youth trip.

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

Sunday services take place at 10 a.m. at 2139 Enterprise Road.

The women of WELCA meet the second Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.

The third Saturday of each month, St. John gathers for the Sleep Mat Project at 9 a.m. The group uses plastic grocery bags and crochets the material into sleep mats for the homeless. For more information call 937-839-4350.