Blood drives scheduled for June 8

Everyone who registers to donate receives the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” beach towel and is automatically entered in the June 5-17 drawings to win two tickets to the 42nd annual Country Concert ’23 July 6-8 in Fort Loramie.

PREBLE COUNTY — Give blood during a time of urgent need and get a chance to win Country Concert tickets when donating at one of three drives in Preble County on Thursday, June 8.

Donate at the Eaton Community Church monthly community blood drive, from noon to 6 p.m. at 13 Camden Road, Eaton; at the at the Parker Hannifin Lewisburg community blood drive from 12:30-2:30 p.m.at 700 W. Cumberland St., or at the Lewisburg Baptist Church community blood drive from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 608 N. Commerce St. in Lewisburg.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

Everyone who registers to donate receives the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” beach towel and is automatically entered in the June 5-17 drawings to win two tickets to the 42nd annual Country Concert ’23 July 6-8 in Fort Loramie.

There is no summer vacation from CBC’s mission of registering 350 donors every day to meet the demands of area hospitals. CBC asks community members to take time during the holiday period to donate or to reschedule a missed donation as soon as possible.

Save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.