Brookville school board hires 2 teachers

Brookville Local School District Elementary Principal Shawn Thomas (right) introduces Madeline Bazelak to the board of education. Bazelak was hired by the board as a first-grade teacher for the 2023-2024 school year. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Local Schools board of education employed two teachers for the 2023-2024 school year.

The board hired Madeline Bazelak as a first-grade teacher.

“I’m so excited about her as our first-grade teacher,” elementary principal Shawn Thomas said in introducing Bazelak to the board.

“She is also going to do some coaching throughout the district,” Thomas added.

Bazelak is a Kettering Alter High School graduate.

She received her undergraduate degree from Duquense University in Pittsburgh, Pa., where she played volleyball.

After graduating from Duquense, Bazelak received a scholarship to play basketball at Ohio University where she received her Master’s degree in coaching education.

The board hired Rylie Gearhart as a language arts teacher for the 2023-2024 school year.

Intermediate principal Erin Wheat said Gearhart just recently graduated from college and was unable to attend the board meeting because she is currently on a trip.

“She would like to come maybe in June to meet you,” Wheat said.

In other business, the board approved an increase in the cost of school lunches for the 2023-2024 school year.

The new lunch cost prices are $3 for students in kindergarten through third grade and $3.25 for students in fourth grade through 12th grade.

The current cost is $2.80 for kindergarten through third grade students and $3.05 for students in fourth through 12th grade.

Director of support personnel Jeff Requarth noted this is the first increase since 2016.

Superintendent Jason Wood praised Requarth for keeping the lunch cost at its current cost for those many years.

“That’s something to be commended for not raising those lunch prices since 2016. That doesn’t happen very often,” Wood said.

“Kudos to Mr. Requarth and our staff for allowing us to stay status quo for so long,” Wood added.

The board approved the American government textbook for the high school.

“A few years ago we had the opportunity to order new text books in government,” Stephanie Hinds said.

“But at that time AP (Advanced Placement Program) was revising some of its standards and we got a little timid and waited. Then Covid hit,” Hinds continued.

Hinds said after the revised AP standards were instituted and Covid was no longer an issue, the appropriate textbook was selected.

“We’ve had a little time to dig into that curriculum and pick a text book that is going to support the students,” Hinds said.

In other matters, the board voted to employ the following individuals on a casual labor basis as summer custodial maintenance help: Christina Bronner, Christopher Bronner, Mason Combs, Melina Davidson, Jaclyn Fye, Lindsay Hinds, Nathan Requarth and Elaine Rhoades.

