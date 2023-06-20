FINDLAY — University of Findlay graduates were recognized for earning degrees for the academic year 2022 – 2023 and were invited to walk in the university’s commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 6. Graduates earned doctorate’s, master’s, bachelor’s or associate degrees. Local students included:

Madison Bowman, of Eaton, who received the following: Doctor of Physical Therapy.

Kathryn Crowe, of West Alexandria, who received the following: Bachelor of Arts in Bachelor of Arts in Adolescent/Young Adult/Integrated Social Studies. Crow graduated from the university with the academic designation of cum laude.

Nathan Osborn, of Eaton, who received the following: Bachelor of Science in Biology. Osborn graduated from the university with the academic designation of magna cum laude.