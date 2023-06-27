Students receive

degrees at MU

OXFORD — Miami University awarded degrees to the following students during spring commencement of 2023: Ava Miller of Eaton, Benjamin Powers of Brookville, Blake Faulkner of Camden, Brennan Fogle of Eaton, Cassidy Cook of Camden, Christina Bronner of Brookville, Claire Meyer of Eaton, Courtney Giffen of Camden, Grace Cox of Lewisburg, Hal Howard of West Alexandria, Hunter Cuyler of Eaton, Jakob Tipton of Camden, Jane Feck of Eaton, Jessica Chappell of Camden, Jordan Lewis of Eaton, Josh Hubbard of Eaton, Katie Bassler of Camden, Logan Unger of Eaton, Madison Cox of Lewisburg, Marta Fioretti of College Corner, Mary Schulte of Camden, Michael Watkins of Eaton, Olivia Rader of Camden, Ryan Lawson of Camden, Sean Finnigan of Lewisburg, Shawn Tucker of Eaton, Shivani Patel of Eaton, Tatum Durbin of Eaton, Taylor English of Camden, Tyler Earley of Eaton, Anthony Hild of Clayton, Eric Woods of Englewood. Jay Prysock of Dayton, Joyce Hughes of Clayton, Madison Lee of Englewood, Sam Henne of Englewood, Whitney Lai of Clayton, and Tyler Pittman of Eaton.