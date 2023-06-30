Bridge replacement road closure

Georgetown-Verona Road (between box 2681 and 2978) will be closed beginning at Davis Road and ending at Rockridge Road for approximately 8 weeks, July 10-Sept. 1, for a full bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted. For more information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Road closure notice

Toby Road (beginning at Conley Road and ending at mailbox 1924 on Toby Road) will be closed for approximately four week, Monday, July 10-Aug. 7, for a culvert replacement. No traffic will be permitted. For additional information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

ECS holding special meetings

The Eaton Community Schools Board of Education will meet in special session on Tuesday, July 25, at 2 p.m., at the Board of Education Office, 306 Eaton-Lewisburg Road. The board will hold a hearing regarding the retire-rehire of Tiana White.

RPW offering scholarships

The Republican Probity Women of Preble County group is offering two $1,000 political studies scholarships to two female residents of Preble County who are currently attending or have committed to attend an accredited college or university. Visit rpwpreblecounty.com for details. Submissions are due by July 31.

Sign up for PC Fair Parade

The 2023 Preble County Fair Parade will kick off the 173rd Preble County Fair. The fair runs Saturday, July 29-Saturday, Aug. 5, with the parade scheduled for Saturday, July 29. The lineup will start uptown near Eagle’s Point with the parade stepping off at 10 a.m. Local businesses or organizations are invited to be a part of this year’s parade. Contact Karen Hamilton at [email protected] for more parade information.

PCFB Ice Cream Social & Annual Meeting

Preble County Farm Bureau invites the public to its Ice Cream Social & Annual Meeting on Saturday, July 29, at the Toney Building on the Preble County Fairgrounds. There will be free Ullery’s ice cream, time to mingle with other Preble County Farm Bureau members and then stay to be a part of then annual meeting. PCFB will be voting on new policies, code changes, new board appointees and more. Copies of all proposed code changes and policies are also available upon request.

NT summer hours

National Trail Local School’s offices will be operating on the following 2023 summer schedule: The district office will be open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday (through July 31.) National Trail Elementary and Middle School will be closed until July 31. National Trail High School will be open from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday (through July 31.) Regular hours of operation will resume on Tuesday, Aug. 1 (7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.) for all district buildings. For more information call the district office at 937-437-3333 ext. 1106.

TCN summer hours

Tri-County North Local Schools will be operating on an extended day/shortened week work schedule this summer. Through July 28, the hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, with an exception to the week of July 3. The week of July 3, the office will be closed on Tuesday due to the holiday. For the remainder of next week the hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The building will be closed every Friday. Regular hours of operation will resume on Monday, July 31. Call the TCN District Office at 937-962-2671 for additional information.

Continued road closure

Brubaker Road at Brubaker Covered Bridge is closed for an as of yet undetermined period of time, beginning at Ohio 122 and ending at Aukerman Creek Road due to damage to the bridge incurred in a traffic crash. No traffic is permitted.