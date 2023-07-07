EATON — The public is invited to help the Preble County Council on Aging name and design its new pig for the Pork Festival.

“Our current pig, Chris P. Bacon, would like to know what to call his new friend,” PCCOA’s Stacy Gibbs said.

Entries should incorporate the following in their design:

• The theme “Dream Pig”

• 50th anniversary of PCCOA

The last day to submit designs will be Julv 22. Drop off design Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or email [email protected].

The winner will receive recognition of design and/or name and a pound of bacon

The Preble County Council on Aging is located at 800 East St. Clair Street, Eaton.

Call 937-456-4947 or 1-800-238-5146 for additional information.