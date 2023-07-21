MVCTC set to welcome class of 2025 with Junior Student Welcome, schedule pick-up

ENGLEWOOD — MVCTC staff is ready to welcome the Class of 2025 to the MVCTC campus for the 2023-2024 school year and has released information regarding the Junior Student Welcome and schedule pick-up.

The Junior Student Welcome and schedule pick-up is planned for the evenings of Aug. 7, 8, and 9.

The schedule for each night is as follows:

•4:30-5:15 p.m. – Schedule pick-up and fee payment in the Multipurpose Activity Center (MAC)

•5:15-5:35 p.m. – Meeting in MAC for parents and students

•5:35-6 p.m. – Laptop pick-up

•6-7 p.m. – Visit career-technical labs and meet instructors

Schedule pick-up nights are planned based on the student’s career-technical program. The following schedule will be followed for the three nights.

Monday, Aug. 7 — Students enrolled in the following programs – Agriculture & Livestock Production, Animal Care & Management, Business Ownership, Computer Coding & Web Applications, Computer Network & Cybersecurity, Computer Repair & Technical Support, Diesel Power Technologies, Drones & GIS Technologies, Media & Video Production, Medical Office Management, Natural Resource Management, Pre-Law & Legal Studies, Retail Agriculture Services, Sports Management & Marketing, & Veterinary Science.

Tuesday, Aug. 8 — Students enrolled in the following programs – Biotechnology, Cosmetology, Culinary Arts, Dental Assisting, Early Childhood Education, Health Occupations, Hospitality Services, Medical Lab Assisting, Pre-Nursing, & Sports Medicine.

Wednesday, Aug. 9 — Students enrolled in the following programs – Architectural Design, Auto Collision, Auto Services, Auto Technology, Aviation Maintenance Technician, Construction Carpentry, Criminal Justice, Digital Design, Electrical Trades, Firefighter/EMS, Graphic Commercial Art, Graphic Commercial Photography, Pre-Engineering, Heating, Ventilation, & Air Cond., Heavy Equipment Operator, Precision Machining, Robotics & Automation, Welding.

Anyone having questions, may call 937-837-7781 and request to speak to the Student Services Department.