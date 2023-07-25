G. Matthew Henry Memorial Scholarship awarded

Pictured left to right are George and Debbie Henry, Bailey Jerdon, Michelle Lovely, Joe Scholler, and Denny Shepherd. Jerdon, a 2023 graduate of Eaton High School, was named this year’s recipient of the G. Matthew Henry Memorial Scholarship.

EATON — Bailey Jerdon, a 2023 graduate of Eaton High School, has been named this year’s recipient of the G. Matthew Henry Memorial Scholarship.

Jerdon is the daughter of Les and Amanda Jerdon. She will be attending the University of Dayton this fall. Bailey plans to major in biology and intends to pursue a career in the medical field. Joe Scholler, lifelong friend of Matthew Henry, presented the scholarship at the Eaton High School Awards Assembly.

The G. Matthew Henry Memorial Scholarship was established by his parents, George and Debbie Henry, and his sister, Michelle Lovely, in loving memory of Matt’s pursuit of integrity and academic excellence. Two $1,000 scholarships or one $2,000 scholarship will be awarded each year to a promising graduating senior(s) of Eaton High School.

In June of 2000, Matt, at the age of 25, passed away while playing basketball.

He was a loyal friend to many, a dedicated student, and a role model for his peers. Henry graduated from Eaton High School in 1993 and was a 1997 graduate of DePauw University. At the time of his death, he was a Customer Team Finance Manager for Procter and Gamble.

Contributions may be made to the G. Matthew Henry Memorial Scholarship Fund, in care of the St. Clair Foundation at LCNB, 110 West Main St., Eaton.