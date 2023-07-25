Wanted subject arrested, additional charges filed

Maddock

PREBLE COUNTY — A College Corner resident has been arrested on charges ranging from strangulation to resisting arrest as well as additional drug-related charges.

Last week, Sheriff Mike Simpson reported the Preble County Sheriff’s Office had arrested Justin M. Maddock, 39, of College Corner, Ohio, on charges related to a crash which occurred on Ohio 744 on June 29.

According to reports, Maddock was the driver of a vehicle which crashed into the front porch of a residence. He was then reported to be in a confrontation with neighbors who were coming to his assistance.

Maddock was transported to a local hospital after the crash. From the original crash investigation, Maddock was charged in Eaton Municipal Court with crimes including strangulation, a fifth-degree felony; resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor; two counts of assault, both first-degree misdemeanors and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Deputies were actively looking for Maddock on the above charges, and on Monday, July 17, he was located in College Corner, Indiana and fled in a vehicle from the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Later that afternoon, Preble County Sheriff’s deputies located Maddock in a vehicle at the Petro Truck Stop at U.S. 40/Interstate 70, according to Simpson.

“Deputies attempted to stop him, and he fled into Indiana and then back to Ohio,” Simpson said in a press release. “Deputies were able to get him stopped at County Road 335 and Paint Road in Jackson Township. He was taken into custody. During a probable cause search, deputies found Maddock to be in possession of approximately two pounds of marijuana.”

Deputies seized the marijuana and cash in this case. Maddock now faces additional charges in Eaton Municipal Court, including: failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a first-degree misdemeanor and possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.

Maddock remained housed in the Preble County Jail at press time.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.