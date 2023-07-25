The Victorious KayBirds perform at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 on stage in the woods at Centennial Park during the Englewood Art Festival. Submitted photos The Bucket List Players perform at 4 p.m. Saturday and is eight-piece horn band that pays tribute to all the great Funk, Rock, Soul, and R&B classics including Chicago, Blood Sweat & Tears, Stevie Wonder, The Commodores, and many more.

ENGLEWOOD — Entertainment at the 49th annual Englewood Art Festival promises to be another major attraction for this weekend event scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, August 12 and 13 at Centennial Park, 321 Union Boulevard. Festival hours are 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Northmont High School Marching Band will kick off Saturday’s entertainment at noon followed by Victorious KayBirds at 1:30 p.m. The four-to-seven-piece band from Columbus was formed by uniting seasoned, professional musicians with over 175 years of combined experience.

Victorious KayBirds is a “Joy-Inducing,” genre-fluid band with an upbeat mix of Soul, Rock & Blues, with a dash of Louisiana, Country, and original tunes. Their music will cause dancing, singing, and many spontaneous smiles, a favorite of the 2022 Festival.

New to the festival this year is The Bucket List Players performing at 4 p.m. The Bucket List Players is an eight-piece horn band that pays tribute to all the great Funk, Rock, Soul, and R&B classics including Chicago, Blood Sweat & Tears, Stevie Wonder, The Commodores, and many more. With their blended vocals, precision instrumentation, and unique arrangements. They are sure to please the crowd and keep them dancing.

Sunday’s entertainment will begin with The Honey Creek Cloggers at 11:30 a.m., followed by the Englewood Civic Band at 1:30 p.m. The band directed by Roy Swanson plays a mix of public and private concerts including a 4th of July concert, and Englewood Art Festival at Centennial Park, and a holiday concert at the Englewood Government Center.

The band plays a wide variety of music including marches, pop tunes and concert band literature. Membership is open to musicians from all over the Dayton area. “We hope to see you all at one of our concerts,” said Doug Aldstadt, band president.

Closing the festival entertainment at 3 p.m. is “Kip the Pirate” Foster. Known as “The Acoustic Pirate.” Kip has opened for many rock bands. His vocals and guitar are sure to please.