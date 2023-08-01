Home marriage-licenses Preble County Probate CourtMarriage license report

Preble County Probate CourtMarriage license report

EDDIE MOWEN JR
Monday, July 24

Jarod Michael Utz, 25, West Alexandria, nurse and Hannah Joy Grimes, 25, Brookville, nurse.

Joseph Blaine McFaul Jr., 53, Mammoth Spring, Arkansas, forklift operator and Stacy Laura Bolton, 49, West Alexandria, TVS Head Custodian.

Wednesday, July 26

Shane Edward Miller, 35, New Lebanon, factory and Maegan Reanne Rogers, 27, West Manchester, teacher.

Thursday, July 27

Steven Christopher Lago, 34, Indianapolis, Indiana, assembler and Janell Elizabeth McGregor, 24, factory.

Brent David Sutton, 53, West Alexandria, construction and Lori Lynn Talley, 50, West Alexandria, construction.

