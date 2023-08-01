West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA —Birthdays this week: Tammy Burns, David Guehring, Leah Gebers, Richard Dunwoodie, Bevin Hager, Bobbie Selby Younce, Ashley Reece, Harlie Turpin Favorite, Emily Howard, Kooper Cole, Iris Armstrong, Rosemary Smith, Bevin Hager, Kathleen Ulrich Carpenter, Mikal Pemberton, Miriam Studebaker, Abigail Grace Carpenter, Moira Allison Fudge, Donnie Combs, Clayton Smith, Barbara Boggs, Ed Noble, Patsy Worley

Anniversaries this week: Robert and Susan Carico, Jason and Dana Hora, Austin and Lindsey Cole, Ross and Katie Lunsford, Steve and Amanda Byrd.

Community garage sales

The next community garage sale will be Aug. 3-5, with no permit required.

Community picnic

The Twin Valley Community Picnic will take place at the Twin Valley South High School, Thursday, Aug. 10, beginning at 5 p.m. Grab a burger or a hot dog and sign up for door prizes, raffles and more at 100 Education Drive.

TVS Alumni Homecoming Dance

Alpha Kappa Sorority is proud to sponsor the third annual Twin Valley South Alumni Homecoming Dance on Friday, Sept. 29, at the American Legion, 1477 Ohio 503 S. The dance is open to TVS Alumni, family, friends, and any community members ages 21 and up. Doors open at 8 p.m., and the dance starts right after the Homecoming football game. Pre-Sale tickets are $10 until Sept. 10. Tickets sold at the door are $15, so take advantage of pre-sale tickets. Price includes admission, the dance, as well as a snack, soda and water. A shot bar will be available and you may BYOB. A DJ will provide the tunes. There will be cash prizes, trivia, door and raffle items, as well.

American Legion Post 322

The Driver Brothers Classic Country Outlaw Band will perform Saturday, Aug. 12, from 7:30-11:30 p.m. at James E. Ryan American Legion Post 322, 1477 Ohio 503 South.

Euchre every Wednesday at 7 p.m. $5 entry fee, Ladies Night, drink specials, and 50/50 raffle is open to the public.

Sr. Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m.

Rock the Jukebox is 7-11 p.m. the third Friday of every month, next on June 23.

Library News

Every Wednesday is Storytime from 1-2 p.m. including stories, activities and snacks.

LEGO Club meets the last Saturday of the month from 12-1 p.m. If you bring LEGOs from home, please bring them in a container labeled with your child’s name.

Coffeehouse Conversations

Kierston’s Coffeestop, located at 12 S. Main Street, is hosting Coffeehouse Conversations every Monday evening from 7-8 p.m. Everyone is invited to stop in for complimentary coffee, a cookie, or baked-good. Bring a friend and pull up a chair for an open, honest, and friendly conversation about faith, life, and today’s social issues and how they relate to the Bible, with a local pastor.

Ladies Line Dancing

Ladies Line Dancing takes place every Monday night at 6:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Basement, at 16 N. Main St., with parking available across the street. There is something for everyone at no charge. Dress comfortably and bring a water. It’s a great opportunity to have fun, learn something new and make some new friends. Look for Ladies Line Dancing on Facebook events, or contact Becky Thompson on Facebook for more details. Watch this group for videos and updates.

Foodbank

The Foodbank continues to be open regular hours from 10 a.m. to noon. on Mondays and Wednesdays at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Needed items include canned chicken noodle soup, vegetable soup, and tomato soup, canned corn, canned peas, pancake mix, syrup, canned Chef Boyaradee meals, including spaghettios, ravioli, and spaghetti and meatballs. Contact the Foodbank at 937-839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

Sunday services take place at 10 a.m. at 2139 Enterprise Road.

The women of WELCA meet the second Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.

The third Saturday of each month, St. John gathers for the Sleep Mat Project at 9 a.m. The group uses plastic grocery bags and crochets the material into sleep mats for the homeless. For questions call 937-839-4350.

Community Christian Church

Join us every Sunday for Sunday School at 9 a.m., Worship at 10 a.m. and Evening Services at 5:30 p.m. at 11 Dorsey Akers.

Church of the Brethren

Join us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in person, on 99.5 FM in the church parking lot at 22 E. Oak St., or live on the WACOB Facebook page.

Calvary Baptist Church

Men’s prayer meeting is every Saturday at 10 a.m.

Join us for Sunday School at 10 a.m., Worship at 11 a.m., Sunday evening service at 6 p.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. at 14 Dorsey Akers.

Salem Lutheran Church

Salem Women are collecting backpacks and school supplies for the month of July for TVS schools. Needed items include spiral notebooks, pencils, crayons in 8 or 24 packs, and compasses for math.

Adult Bible Study every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Salem’s Annual Ice Cream Social will be Saturday, Aug. 12, from 4-7 p.m. in the Fellowship hall. Mark your calendars, spread the word and join us for great food, ice cream and fellowship.

High School and Middle School Bible Study takes place every Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study meets the third Saturday of each month at 7:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall. The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study will meet at 7:30a.m. at Birthright of Eaton on Saturday, Aug. 19, for a day of yard work and repairs. Contact Jack Walker for more information.

Sunday School takes place at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday at 70 E. Dayton Street. Sunday services are live-streamed on YouTube at Salem Lutheran Church — West Alexandria.

Coups for Troops, sponsored by the Women of the Church, accepts coupons up to two months past expiration for military families overseas. Place them in the basket in the church library. Please no pet supplies or local restaurants coupons.

August Special Offering will be sent to the Community Outreach Project.