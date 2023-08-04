A LOOK AT BROOKVILLE: D & J Pizza

D & J’s Pizza was originally the G. and R. Dairy Bar which was owned by Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Tucker at 441 Wolf Creek St. Submitted photo

BROOKVILLE — D & J’s Pizza was originally the G. and R. Dairy Bar which was owned by Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Tucker. It was located at 441 Wolf Creek St.

In November 1962 Donald and Jack Fahnestock bought the restaurant and named it after themselves. When the Fahnestocks opened it they featured pizzas, submarines, cones, shakes, sundaes, sandwiches and a complete fountain service.

In 1965 Jack announced the addition of the only Combo-Twist, Half & Half Cones in Town, one-half orange sherbet and one-half vanilla. You could get a 25 cent combo cone for 19 cents on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They also offered soft serve for carry out with a pint offered at 25 cents and a quart for 50 cents.

D & J’s was a Mom and Pop type restaurant which was a good place to hang out after a baseball game or a place to just sit and visit with friends.

The Fahnestock’s sold the restaurant in 1969 to Charles D. Stutz. The Stutzs decided to keep the name the same. It was a popular place for high school kids to work during their free time. In 1979 the Stutz family sold the business. It then became a doctor’s office and later it was demolished to provide the construction of the Rite Aid Drug Store.

All information and the photo for this Look at Brookville article were supplied by the Brookville Historical Society. Do you have a photo or historical information to share or add? Please contact the Brookville Historical Society at 937-833-0285 or email to [email protected].