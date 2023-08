LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Fire and LEU Chief B.J. Sewert has reported the followng recent contributions to the Lewisburg Emergency Unit and Fire Department.

LEU

In memory of Kenny Root — Susan Heck; John and Lynn Ferguson; Harold and Mary Steiner; Tom and Gerry Woodyard; Eric and Valerie Kesler.

In appreciation — Heeter Insurance Agency; Pauline Conley, Taylor & Associates Insurance Agency.