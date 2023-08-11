Lady Bolts tennis defeats Bellbrook

KETTERING — The Northmont girls tennis team got off to a successful start with a 3-2 win Tuesday over Bellbrook in the season opener at Quail Run Tennis Center.

“This is the first time in several years that we have defeated the Eagles who have one of the top programs in the area,” said coach Joe Haupt.

Northmont’s wins came at second singles where Erin Kelsey defeated Kaitlyn Kwik 6-2, 6-4. Tyler Buxton defeated Avery Filburn 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 at third singles.

Bridget Scranton and Addison Wilson won the deciding match at second doubles with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Browning and Brown.

In JV action Ashly Weiss, Hailey Wheeler and Miracle Akpan all won their matches.

Wednesday the Lady Bolts defeated Fairborn 5-0 on the Hollinger clay courts in Oakwood.

1st singles saw Lily Braswell (N) defeat Tayla Green (F) 6-0, 6-1.

At 2nd singles Erin Kelsey (N) defeated Uyen Nguyen (F) 6-3, 6-0.

In 3rd singles action Tyler Buxton (N) defeated Madison Becker (F) 6-0, 6-0.

1st doubles saw Makayla Hibbard and Kennedi Robinson (N) defeat Alayna Lomax and Lola Lomax 6-2, 6-2.

At 2nd doubles Bridget Scranton and Addison Wilson (N) defeated Sophia Bowling and Corena Schiely (F) 6-1, 6-1.