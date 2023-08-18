ENGLEWOOD — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) staff welcomed students for their 52nd year on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

MVCTC Superintendent Dr. Nick Weldy, staff, and MVCTC student ambassadors greeted over 1,000 junior students.

Three new career-technical programs are being offered for the 2023-2024 school year:

Pre-Engineering will allow students to discover the diverse areas of engineering and careers related to engineering.

• They will study the analysis, design, automation, fabrication, testing, evaluation, and optimization of various systems while developing problem-solving skills in a team environment.

• Learn SolidWorks and AutoCAD design software.

• Students design and build rapid prototypes using many model-making techniques: 3D printing, additive manufacturing, laser cutting, and assembly.

• Work-Based Learning Opportunity – Advanced Placement

• Opportunity to earn Certified SolidWorks Associate credential.

• College Connection with Sinclair College

• Drones & GIS Technologies will allow students to gain knowledge and skills in the emerging UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) and the GIS (Geographic Information Systems) Fields.

• Learn GIS (Geographical Information Systems), mission planning, and UAS maintenance and modification.

• Study in a unique flight lab with a full indoor flying space.

• Work-Based Learning Opportunity – Advanced Placement.

• Opportunities to earn certifications in:

• Remote Pilot Certification

• GIS Fundamentals Foundation

• Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS): Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Access

• College Connections with Clark State and Sinclair College

• Pre-Law & Legal Studies will teach students about representing clients in criminal and civil litigation and other legal proceedings, assisting lawyers, and preparing legal documents

• The classroom includes a modern courtroom that allows students to participate in mock trials.

• Work-Based Learning Opportunity — Advanced Placement

• Opportunities to earn certifications in:

• Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS): Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Access

• College Connections with Sinclair College

MVCTC has also expanded its partnership with Huber Heights Schools with by adding four new satellite career-technical programs for the 2023-2024 school year. This includes a Career Exploration program at Weisenborn Junior High for students in grades 7-8, and a new Career-Technical Center at Wayne High School offering classes in Construction Trades, HVAC, and Welding for 9-12 grade students. This is in addition to the two other career-technical programs already offered in partnership with Wayne High School, Agricultural Education for grades 9-12 and Interactive Multimedia for grades 9-12

Additionally, MVCTC opened new satellite programs in partnership with Miamisburg City School and Northridge Schools. Miamisburg is now offering and Agricultural Education programs for students in grades 9-12 and Northridge is now offering a Health Careers programs for grades 9-12.

MVCTC is currently offers 35 satellite programs at 19 partner school district locations and one in partnership with the Montgomery County ESC.

With retirements and the expansion of programs, 18 new staff members were hired for the 2023-2024 school year. Those individuals include:

• Heidi Anderson, Business Instructor Milton-Union Satellite

• Carley Asher, Agricultural Education Instructor Eaton Satellite

• LeeAnn Black, STEM Instructor, Milton-Union Satellite

• Jacque Bolton, Payroll Specialist

• Maci Bruner, Veterinary Science Instructor Main Campus

• Doug Gayman, Construction Technology Instructor Huber Heights Satellite

• Tia Louiso, Agricultural Education Instructor Miamisburg Satellite

• Breanna McKinley, English Teacher Main Campus

• Ted Oldiges, Career Awareness Instructor Huber Heights Satellite

• Kaitlin Rose, Welding Instructor Huber Heights Satellite

• Nick Schuman, Diesel Power Technologies Instructor Main Campus

• Alicia Spitler, Secretary for Assistant Superintendent Instruction

• Nikki Taylor, Intervention Specialist Main Campus

• Carolyn Thiel, Intervention Specialist Main Campus

• Abigail Watson, Intervention Specialist Main Campus

• Jordan Wells, HVAC Instructor Huber Heights Satellite

• Tom Wicker, Electrical Trades Instructor Main Campus

• Derrick Williams, Director of Personnel

For more information about MVCTC, visit www.mvctc.com.