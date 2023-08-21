BROOKVILLE — The 14th annual 5K walk to benefit the Pink Ribbon Girls organization will take place Saturday, Aug. 26.

In past years, the event consisted of a 5K walk that began and ended on the Brookville Local Schools district campus.

Last year’s event was different

The 2022 event consisted of the walk taking place along Market Street in downtown Brookville and the Wolf Creek Pike bike trail.

In addition to the walk, a block party and a live concert was created and centered downtown.

The block party consisted of such activities as a cornhole tournament, a kids’ area, food vendors and a beer garden.

Entertainment was provided by the Bourbon Road Band, who performed on a stage at the intersection of Market and Walnut streets.

This year there will not be a block party.

The 5K walk is also returning to its original location and will begin and end on the Brookville Local Schools campus.

“We will conduct the walk just like before, leaving from the school, coming out on those surface streets where we cross Western and go down Westbrook. We go up Wolf Creek. We come back down Arlington and then go back into the school,” Gale Colston, organizer of the event, said.

The walk begins at 9 a.m.

On-site check-in and late registration begins at 7:30 a.m.

For more information, call (937) 248-4694 or email Colston at [email protected].

According to the Pink Ribbon Girls website, the organization “provides meals, transportation, housecleaning and peer support free of charge to breast cancer or gynecological cancer patients at their time of greatest need.”

