GREENVILLE — An Eaton football team looking to make the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season got off to a fast start during Week 1 of the high school season scoring on its first two possessions en route to a convincing 45-7 win over Greenville, at Harmon Field on Friday, Aug. 18.

“Certainly we’re happy with the outcome and our execution was really good at times in all three phases,” Eaton coach Brad Davis said. “The goal was 1-0 and we accomplished that so looking to move on and get better.”

Eaton (1-0) will host Richmond (Ind.) on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m.

The Eagles scored on their first two drives of the game. Senior quarterback Chris Atkins ran for a 24-yard touchdown and junior Cordis Berard (10 carries, 84 yards) scored on a 4-yard touchdown to go up 14-0.

The Eagles were looking to strike again on their third drive, but the Green Wave held tough and got a fourth down stop inside the 10-yard line.

“We can’t have an empty red zone trip anytime, but especially in that situation where we can go up three scores in the first quarter, we have to score a touchdown there,” Davis said.

From there, Greenville senior quarterback Evan Manix found some wiggle room and ran for a 62-yard touchdown to make it a 14-7 game with just under 11 minutes left in the second quarter.

“We knew the QB was a dynamic runner and most of our focus was on his legs and running ability,” Davis said. “We just had some bad run fits on that play and he took advantage of it.”

For the remainder of the quarter, Eaton went to work. Sophomore Brycen Simpson scored from three yards out to go up 21-7.

Senior Brayden Deem (7 catches, 103 yards) returned a punt from Greenville all the way into the red zone on the 12-yard line.

On the next play, Deem recovered a fumble in the end zone to go up 28-7. A 39-yard field goal by Jon Hewitt as the half expired gave Eaton a 31-7 lead.

“Outstanding job by the offensive coaches and players executing a two-minute situation to give us a chance to put more points up before half,” Davis said.

After Greenville turned the ball over on their first possession of the second half, Eaton scored right away. Atkins, who completed 12-of-13 passes for 203 yards, threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to senior Leslie Orr (4 catches, 86 yards).

As the third quarter ended, Simpson (6 carries, 55 yards) rushed for another touchdown to put the game out of reach.

“We’re excited about this group; they’re motivated and experienced and are ready to continue the tradition of success with Eaton football,”Davis said.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on X @emowenjr.