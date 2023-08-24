BROOKVILLE — The annual Bryston Keating Memorial Angel in the Outfield Wiffle Ball tournament will be held early this year in Golden Gate Park, located at 845 Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road.

“The tournament is usually held on Labor Day, but they are actually holding it a little earlier this year on Aug. 27,” Brookville City Manager Sonja Keaton said.

“They are estimating about 400 participants for the event. They will be utilizing all the baseball and softball fields. They will also be using the Brookville Baseball Association’s concession stand,” Keaton advised.

The double-elimination tournament begins at 10 a.m.

Keating died July 4, 2019, at the age of 8 in a four-wheel drive off-road vehicle accident in West Virginia.

Keating was a student in the Valley View Local School District in Germantown.

All proceeds from the tournament will go to the Bryston Zane Keating Memorial Fund in conjunction with the Dayton Foundation.