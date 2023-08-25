The following information has been provided by area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Tuesday, Aug. 8, Union report 23000000314: Richard L. Hasty IV, 28, of Union, was charged with driving under financial responsibility act suspension (no insurance), no operator’s license, tag/sticker violation, and was arrested on a warrant out of Montgomery County Municipal Court for failure to appear on an original charge of driving without an operator’s license. Hasty was transported to the county jail.

Saturday, Aug. 12, Union report 23000000318: Anthony W. Couch, 34, of Englewood, was charged with driving under financial responsibility act suspension, driving under non-compliance suspension, failure to reinstate license, and was arrested on a warrant out of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Couch was transported to Byers Road in Miamisburg and turned over to a Warren County deputy.

Union report 23000000320: Criminal damaging to a back door was reported in the 700 block of W. Martindale Rd.

Tuesday, Aug. 15, Englewood report 230001321: Police responded to the 900 block of Sunset Dr. on a dog bite. A woman on a motorized scooter was walking her Cavapoo when a Pit bull attacked. The woman used her cane in an attempt to stop the attack but a male witness had to intervene to stop the attack. The Covapoo had numerous bite injuries and a possible broken leg. Linda J. Downing, 58, of Englewood, was charged with control of dogs and was issued a court summons.

Wednesday, Aug. 16, Englewood report 230001322: A 16-year-old male at the Miami Valley Career Technology Center was charged with underage possession of tobacco. He also had possession of two vapes, one of which contained THC. The male was uncooperative with school staff. The principal and safety coordinator requested criminal charges, and a 10 day suspension with recommendations for expulsion. The juvenile was left in the custody of the principal to be released to a parent.

Thursday, Aug. 17, Brookville report 23-00342: Jason N. Jones, 38, of Greenville, was arrested on an active Ohio parole warrant and transported to the county jail.

Brookville report 23-00343: Police responded to Speedway south on the report of a suspicious female using a squeegee to clean both the interior and exterior of her car for about one hour. The female told officers that they could search her as well as her vehicle. Nothing illegal was located and she was released.

Brookville report 23-00344: A resident came to the police department to report that her 15-year-old son was bitten by a dog on Western Avenue while riding his bike to school. The dog was on a leash being held by its owner. Brookville’s school nurse looked at the bite wound and advised it might require stitches and antibiotics.

Englewood report 230001324: Thomas Hicks, 49, of Piqua, was charged with theft at Walmart and transported to the county jail.

Englewood report 230001328: Tempy L. Hall, 30, of Middletown, was arrested on a warrant out of Englewood at Miami Valley Hospital South in Centerville and transported to the county jail.

Friday, Aug. 18, Brookville report 23-00347: At 3:31 a.m. police responded to a crash on Carr Drive. A Toyota Sequoia was left broken down and unoccupied in the middle of the westbound lane without lights or hazard blinkers on when a motorist did not see it and struck the rear end. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Englewood report 230001331: Vincent V. Ramirez, 31, of Dayton 45405, was charged with attempted theft and disorderly conduct at Walmart. He also had a warrant but due to an elevated heart rate and prior medical issues he was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Englewood report 230001335: Marice J. Lauderdale, 43, of Dayton 45402, was charged with theft at Walmart as well as possession of drugs and transported to the county jail.

Englewood report 230001336: Ashley R. Napier, 27, of Dayton 45404, was arrested on a warrant out of Huber Heights for failure to appear for pretrial on a charge of theft. Napier was transported to State Route 202 and turned over to a Huber Heights officer.

Saturday, Aug. 19, Englewood report 230001337: Peggy Bilpuch, 61, of Union, was charged with operating a vehicle intoxicated and failure to maintain reasonable control after going off the right side of Main Stret and striking several objects. She was issued a court summons and released to her husband.

Englewood report 230001340: La Shondra M. Graves, 26, of Dayton 45417, was charged with theft at Walmart and transported to the county jail.

Union report 23000000329: During a traffic top a driver was issued a criminal warning for white light to the rear and criminal warning for possession of marijuana. A passenger, Andrew K. Tope, 18, of Dayton 45431, was arrested on a warrant issued by Beavercreek Police. Tope was transported to Brandt Pike in Huber Heights and turned over to a Beavercreek officer.

Union report 23000000323: A past occurred assault was reported at Mattress Firm in the Union Global Logistics Airpark.

Sunday, Aug. 20, Englewood report 230001344: Edi Rosales, 29, at large, was charged with criminal damaging at Motel 6 and was transported to the county jail.

Monday, Aug. 21, Englewood report 230001350: Joseph A. Shepard, 33, of Dayton 45432, and Brandilyn L. Quinn, 33, of Dayton 45432, were each charged with theft at Walmart. Quinn was released with a court summons. Shepard was transported to the county jail.

Englewood report 230001351: A missing juvenile was reported in the 4300 block of Sarah Dr.

