Late Brookville TDs shoots down Rockets

On fourth down and five at the Anna 16, Keegan Mehr couldn't find an open receiver and ran for a 13 yard gain for a first and goal to set up a touchdown run by Walt Adams. Jake Lenser scored on a three yard run on Brookville's first possession to give the Blue Devils a 6-0 lead. Cole Crabtree hits Anna wide receiver Aaron Shappie at the line of scrimmage.

By Bill Idle

Contributing Writer

BROOKVILLE — Trailing late in the fourth quarter 21-14 against Anna, things did not look good for the Brookville Blue Devils Friday night.

However, Brookville rallied to score 14 points in less than two minutes, both with less than three minutes on the clock, to stun the talented Anna Rockets 28-21.

The win moved Brookville to 2-0 with a trip to St. Paris and tradition rich Graham this Friday night.

Staring directly into the jaws of defeat Brookville made a pair of defensive plays to stop Anna at the Blue Devils 23 with just over six minutes remaining.

Walt Adams broke off a 38 yard run to the Anna 39. Kory Davis followed with a trip down the left sideline to the 16. Moments later it was fourth and five.

Keegan Mehr was looking to pass, but every receiver was covered, and Mehr took off to the left, and powered his way to the three.

Adams forced his way into the end zone on the next play and after Adams booted the point after the game was tied at 21 with 2:57 on the clock.

Moments later it was third down for Anna. Enter Cole Crabtree. The Rockets tried a pass down field that was high, and the Rockets receiver deflected the ball off the top of his fingers and Crabtree dove to make an interception at the Brookville 42.

Just 1:22 remained in the game. Mehr tossed a sideline pass to Seth Hoover at the Anna 46 for a first down. Following an incomplete pass, Mehr stood tall as Anna blitzed and just before being hit tossed a long pass down the left side.

Adams was streaking down the field and despite being grabbed by a Rocket defensive back, reached out as far as he could and somehow snagged the ball at the ten, and then broke free and scampered into the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown. The PAT made the score 28-21 Brookville with 58 seconds left in the game.

Anna moved to the Brookville 43 and time for one play remained. Rockets quarterback Alex Shappie tossed a ball deep that was knocked down in the end zone by Walt Adams and Blue Devils fans were delirious with joy following the comeback victory.

Brookville scored off its first possession when Jake Lenser capped off a drive with a three-yard jaunt for a touchdown. The PAT kicked sailed wide and Brookville led 6-0 with 5:59 on the clock.

On the ensuing kickoff, Zach Osborn gathered in the ball at the ten, he went left, broke free and went down the sideline for a touchdown. Aaron Shappie booted the PAT and Anna led 7-6 with 5:46 on the initial period clock.

Brookville was forced to punt, and disaster struck. The snap flew over Bain Boston’s head and when Boston finally tracked down the football, he was tackled at the 14.

Anna would score on a one-yard run by Shappie three plays later and took a 14-6 lead with 2:21 on the clock.

A Blue Devil’s drive ended on a sack at the Rocket 32 early in the second frame. The Rockets then drove deep into Brookville territory.

The Rockets got to the Brookville 10 when the Devils stiffened on defense and forced a 27 yard field goal attempt. Seth Hoover streaked in from the right side and blocked the kick and Brookville fell on the ball at the 20.

Brookville then marched 80 yards for a touchdown in eight plays taking 4:25 off the clock. Mehr ran a keeper around right end and scored. Brookville went for two and Mehr powered his way through the right side for the conversion to tie the game 14-14 at halftime.

In the third period Brookville was in Anna territory with under a minute left when Jacob Taylor of Anna picked off a pass at the 12 and raced all the way to the Brookville 36 before being tackled.

The Rockets got a 23 yard scamper by Osborn to the 13. Shappie tossed a swing pass to Osborn who took the ball into the end zone as the quarter ended to make the score 21-14 Rockets as the final frame began.

Anna forced a punt early in the final stanza and the kick was blocked by Nolan Wilt. The Rockets took over at the Brookville 46 and appeared to be heading for a clinching score.

On 4th down Osborn broke through the middle and raced to the Brookville 25. Following an incomplete pass, Osborn gained two yards on the next play. The Rockets tried a pass and a Brookville lineman, possibly Jordan Meyers, knocked the throw down at the line of scrimmage.

Then a pass that went to the ten was batted away by a Brookville defensive back and the Blue Devils held, setting up the dramatics in the final three minutes of play.

Stats from Aaron Crabtree show Brookville had 22 first downs to 15 for Anna. Brookville amassed 358 total yards to 236 for the Rockets. The Blue Devils had 234 yards rushing, Anna 110.

Passing Brookville was six for 11 for 124 yards and Anna was 10-27 for 126 yards. Brookville had a pair of turnovers that Anna turned into seven points. Anna had one turnover and Brookville turned it into seven points. Anna had a kickoff return for TD.

The Rockets also turned a bad snap off a punt into seven points. Brookville turned a blocked field goal into eight points. Penalties saw Brookville have one for five yards and Anna two for ten yards.

Third downs saw Anna go two for 12, Brookville three for 10. Fourth downs show Brookville three of nine and Anna two for three. Anna had 55 plays, Brookville 69. Time of possession show Brookville with 30:25 and Anna 15:15.

Red Zone shows Anna two of four with a pair of touchdowns, a blocked field goal attempt and a stop by Brookville. The Blue Devils were three for five with a trio of touchdowns, an interception, and a stop on downs.

Alex Shappie threw for 126 yards, a TD, and an interception. Elliott had three receptions for 40 yards, Zach Osborn had a TD reception for 13 yards. The top runner for Anna was Osborn with 61 yards on 12 lugs and Alex Shappie had a touchdown.

Brookville individual stats show Keegan Mehr was six for ten passing for 124 yards and a touchdown. Receiving shows Adams with three snags for 101 yards and a TD; Sam Fullenkamp two grabs for 11 yards and Seth Hoover one catch for 12 yards.

Rushing shows Walt Adams with 105 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown. Kory Davis 91 yards on 13 totes, Mehr 39 yards on nine lugs with a touchdown and a two-point conversion, and Jake Lenser with 23 yards on eight tries and a TD.

Defensive stats show Walt Adams five tackles; Jordan Meyers with four stops; Cole Crabtree 3.5 tackles; Austin Lackey, Kory Davis, and Jake Lenser with three stops each; and with 2.5 tackles were Dane Moore, Xavier Stacy, and Seth Hoover.

Cole Crabtree had an interception and Seth Hoover blocked a field goal attempt.

Brookville is 2-0 on the season and will travel to Graham Friday night for their first ever meeting with the Falcons. Brookvillesports.com will offer a free internet radio broadcast of the game.