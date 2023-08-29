Senior news

Wow, has this summer flown by! The Preble County Council on Aging always has a lot going on and I know because my team and I make these events happen, along with our wonderful volunteers! We try our best to let folks know about each and every event we have; if you aren’t sure what’s going on remember to check out our Facebook page for the most up to date information.

Our next big event coming up is our PCCOA Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Preble County Council on Aging starting at 10 a.m. We have a $10 registration fee, (registration is from 10 a.m.-noon) and we are accepting cars, trucks, and motorcycles. We will be having DJ – CWB, (sponsored by Cigna Healthcare) carrying out the tunes throughout the event. We are offering dash plaques to the first 75 registered, along with a free t-shirt! We are expecting a lot of great vehicles and a lot of people to check them out.

Awards will be at 3 p.m. We will recognize the Top 20, plus Best of Show, Best Paint, Best Interior, Best Engine, Best Truck, Best Motorcycle, Best Rat Rod, Best Corvette, Best GM, Best Ford, Best Mopar, Best Jeep, Best Next Generation, People’s Choice (turn in by 2 p.m.), and Best of 1973! Come show off your vehicle and have a chance to win!

While you are here checking out all the cool, rad cars, trucks, and motorcycles, have lunch in our Decade’s Diner. We will be offering a menu exclusive to just the PCCOA Car Show. We are going to have such a tasty menu that day! This wonderful event is being ran by not only some staff, but also our volunteers and headed by our Participants Council. Participants Council is a group of seniors who are members of PCCOA that help represent all of your voices. Their mission is we shall support the Preble County Council on Aging (PCCOA) in its mission. We shall also represent the PCCOA membership through communication and feedback for the enhancement of a positive experience. If you are interested in becoming active with this council, please let us know. All proceeds from this event will be going toward the Preble County Council on Aging Expansion. We hope to see you on Sept. 9 for this great event!

For all of our events check out our Facebook page, website, or Yodel for dates and prices. Don’t forget that you can become a member for just $10 a year and you will stay up to date with all of our events and happenings. We are looking forward to seeing you visit us soon!

Preble County Council on Aging is located at 800 East St. Clair Street, Eaton. For more information, call 937-456-4947 or 1-800-238-5146, or email [email protected].