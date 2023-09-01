September National Preparedness Month

PREBLE COUNTY — In recognition of the fact that older adults are one of the fastest-growing groups in the nation, the Ohio Emergency Management Agency (OEMA) and Preble County Emergency Management Agency (PCEMA) has focused on preparing older adults for disaster as this year’s National Preparedness Month theme in September.

“Older Ohioans are a key source of our state’s strength, drawing on lifetimes of experiences, successes, difficulties, and resilience,” said Sima Merick, Ohio Emergency Management Executive Director. “Join us this September during National Preparedness Month in helping to keep older Ohioans prepared for all types of disasters.”

The National Council on Aging reports that 80.8 million Americans will be 65-plus in 2040, more than twice as many as in 2000. Emergencies and disasters can occur with little notice and older adults who are low-income, live-in rural areas, or live alone may face greater risks of injury or death.

Consider the many types of emergencies and disasters, and the impacts they pose. What can older Ohioans do to be prepared and keep out of harm’s way? One way to prepare is by making an emergency plan, including preparing an emergency kit in advance.

When making a plan, consider the following:

• How will you receive emergency alerts and warnings?

• What is your household’s shelter plan?

• What is your evacuation route?

• What is your family/household communication plan?

• Do you need to update your emergency preparedness kit?

• Documents and insuring your property

More information on the above topics can be found at Ready.gov.

All Ohioans are encouraged to review safety plans, practice family evacuation routes, and know how to contact each other during emergencies.

“We want to inspire older Ohioans to do what they can ahead of time to be ready if emergencies strike,” said Ursel J. McElroy, Director of the Ohio Department of Aging (ODA).

“Help yourselves now by having an emergency plan, preparing an emergency kit, and knowing how to get in touch with your loved ones.”

For brochures on Preparing Older Adults and Building an Emergency Kit, visit the Preble County EMA’s display at your local library, the Preble County Courthouse, and the Preble County Council on Aging during the month of September.

To learn more about preparedness, visit the Ohio Emergency Management Agency and the Ohio Department of Aging online.