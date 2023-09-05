Join the Homeschool Club at Brookville Library

BROOKVILLE — Homeschooled children ages 6-12 should pack a bagged lunch and bring it to the Brookville Branch Library, 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville, on Thursday, Sept. 14, from noon-1:30 p.m. They’ll eat and after that, will participate in a set of fun and educational activities with Amanda Kerstiens, Children’s Librarian. There’s a different theme each month, including science, math, social studies, creative writing, art and more.

“I try to have a nice variety of topics that span different school subjects. I think part of what makes this program fun for the kids is that each month is a surprise, and there’s a lot of variety in what we do,” Kerstiens explains. “Even if one month’s topic doesn’t appeal to a given child, there’s bound to be many other things we do during the year that will be of interest to them.”

Kerstiens says that having this club gives opportunities for families who homeschool in the area to get some socialization time in for their children. The kids can meet up with other homeschool friends and/or make new ones while learning and having fun at the same time.

“As a cute side note, many of the younger kids enjoy the aspect of bringing their own sack lunch, since it’s an experience they don’t usually get as a homeschool student,” continues Kerstiens. “I hadn’t really considered this as an exciting aspect of the program until multiple parents had told me, over the years, how excited their 1st or 2nd grade child was to be bringing a sack lunch.”

Upcoming club lunches may include insect life cycles, weather, and Star Wars science. Occasionally there may also be a guest presenter. In the past the club has explored various countries and their holidays, done LEGO engineering, painted with watercolors, created stop motion animation, worked with Snap Circuits, made pancake art, written poetry, and many, many more topics since Kerstiens began the monthly program in 2017.

Register in advance online at daytonmetrolibrary.org on the Brookville Branch Events tab, call 937-463-2665 or at the library.

For more information on this event or other library programs, visit the Brookville Branch Library or daytonmetrolibrary.org.