Student notes

Paige Kowarsch

OXFORD — Paige Kowarsch was named to the Dean’s list at Miami University for the 2023 summer semester. Miami University students ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within their division for the 2023 summer semester have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic performance. Kowarsch, from Eaton, is earning a B.S. in Sports Leadership and Management.

MU Dean’s List

OXFORD — Miami University students ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for the summer 2023 semester have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic excellence. Students named included Julie Rich of Eaton, Lily Hampton of College Corner, Laurie Sampson of Camden, Kelle Fecher of Eaton, Tristan Bowers of Eldorado, Dakota King of Camden, Anna Kramer of Eaton and Daytona Hunter of New Paris.