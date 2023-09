PREBLE COUNTY — A culvert replacement project on U.S. 127 will require a full closure of the route for up to 12 days this month.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 18, crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Preble County maintenance facility will be replacing a culvert on U.S. 127, north of Mann Road at the 7.97-mile marker.

During closure, traffic will be detoured via Ohio 725 and Ohio 122, and the road will be open to traffic on Friday, Sept. 29.

All work will be contingent upon the weather.