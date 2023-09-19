Manhattan Short Film Festival screening at The Star Theatre

Pictured is a still image from Sunless, the U.S. entry in the Manhattan Short Film Festival. The film’s synopsis notes, “As they pilot their submarine down into the world’s deepest point, two researchers must debate pressing on when a crack in their window port grows.” Pictured is a still image from Sunless, the U.S. entry in the Manhattan Short Film Festival. The film’s synopsis notes, “As they pilot their submarine down into the world’s deepest point, two researchers must debate pressing on when a crack in their window port grows.”

EATON — Film lovers in Preble County will join over 100,000 film enthusiasts around the world during the week of Sept 28-Oct 8 when the 26th Annual Manhattan Short Film Festival screens at The Star Theatre for one day only, Thursday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m.

The Final Ten screen simultaneously across the world during a one-week period, with the Best Film and Best Actor awards determined by ballots cast by the audiences in each participating venue.

By virtue of their selection by Manhattan Short, each short film is automatically Oscar-qualified.

The Final Ten Films represent the best short films from among 850 submissions from 72 countries received by Manhattan Short for 2023, testimony to the enduring vibrancy and creativity of short films worldwide, according to festival officials.

The Manhattan Short Final Ten are: Sunless (USA), Voice Activated (Australia), Yellow (Afghanistan), Tuulikki (Finland), The Family Circus (USA), Career Day (USA), Snail (Iran), The Record (Switzerland), The Stupid Boy (UK), and Soleil De Nuit (Canada.)

“The 2023 line-up is linked by a common theme: how we face adversity, whether it is imposed by others or arises from personal circumstances. The 10 short films in the program feature narratives that are dramatic, sometimes humorous, occasionally magical and always inspirational!” a festival press release noted.

You be the judge

Which of these Final Ten short films is the best? That’s up to a worldwide audience to decide. All Final Ten short films become Oscar-qualified, meaning they will be automatically eligible for an Academy Award nomination. Cinema-goers across the United States and around the globe will become instant film critics as they are handed a ballot upon entry that allows them to vote for the Best Film and Actor.

“Manhattan Short is the ultimate audience award that salutes the creative talents of both directors behind the camera and actors in front of it,”the release noted. Votes will be sent through to Manhattan Short HQ with the winner announced at ManhattanShort.com on Monday, Oct 9, at 10 a.m. EST.