Brookvillesports.com announcesremaining fall broadcast schedule

Brookvillesports.com, the free internet radio broadcast site that covers Brookville Blue Devils sports has announced its remaining scheduled Broadcasts for the fall sports season. It includes all Brookville football Varsity and all JV football games for the 2023 season.

Football games for Varsity will all begin at 6:35 p.m. on Friday nights and all JV broadcasts will begin at 9:50 a.m. on Saturday mornings.

Here is the schedule will all non-football events to begin 10 minutes before start time. Thursday, Sept. 21 Volleyball vs Eaton; Friday, Sept. 22 Football vs Carlisle; Saturday, Sept. 23 JV Football vs Carlisle; Thursday, Sept. 28 Boys Soccer vs Oakwood; Friday, Sept. 29 Football vs Oakwood; Saturday, Sept. 30 JV Football vs Oakwood; Tuesday, Oct. 3 Volleyball vs Monroe; Thursday, Oct. 5 Girls Soccer vs Valley View; Friday, Oct. 6 Football vs Eaton; Saturday, Oct. 7 JV Football at Eaton; Tuesday, Oct. 10 Volleyball vs Valley View; Friday, Oct. 13 Football at Valley View; Saturday, Oct. 14 JV Football vs Valley View; Friday, Oct. 20 Football at Franklin.

There will also be coverage of all football playoff games and selected tournament games for soccer and volleyball.