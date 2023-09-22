Local XC runners compete at Troy Invite

TROY — Brookville and Northmont runners competed Saturday in the Troy Twilight Invitational.

In the girls scarlet race Makenna Long (Northmont) placed 16th in 19:25.95. Dylan Ballin (Brookville) finished 35th in 20:07.47.

Jazlen Simpson (Northmont) was 45th (20:33.21). Amelia Brown (Northmont) was 47th (20:34.52). Logan Barr (Brookville) was 80th (21:30.53). Serenity Suggs (Brookville) was 85th (21:36.46).

Addison Brown (Northmont) was 93rd (21:49.03). Briana Pressel (Northmont) was 119th (22:08.89). Lindsay Rieder finished 128th (22:12.84). Hunter Gardner (Brookville) was 144th (22:22.70).

Libbi Mergler (Northmont) finished 188th (23:04.80). Abbie Weeks (Northmont) was 233rd (24:15.53). Lilia Lopez (Northmont) was 235th (24:18.80). Katie Wayne (Northmont) was 266th (24:59.31).

Bree Fowler (Brookville) finished 290th (25:53.38). Maddie Abbott (Northmont) was 311th (28:29.92). Ava Brewer (Northmont) was 312th (28:37.84). Anna Notaro (Northmont) was 321st (30:25.09). Emily Warren (Northmont) was 329th (31:21.97).

Evelyn Prodoehl of Lakota West won the race at 17:28.53. Lakota West took first place in the team standings with Northmont 9th and Brookville 16th out of 32 teams.

Boys results

Dominic Lopez (Northmont) placed 7th (15:59.38). Daron Porter (Northmont) placed 15th (16:29.84). Lucas Tipton (Brookville) finished 34th (17:03.43).

Owen Bush (Northmont) was 95th (17:52.46). Christian Seitz (Brookville) was 128th (18:14.47). Logan Wright (Brookville) was 139th (18:20.87). Eli Ward (Brookville) was 142nd (18:21.97).

Evan Pentecost (Brookville) was 165th (18:36.46). Grant Mergler (Northmont) was 167th (18:37.12). Chase Puskas (Brookville) was 185th (18:48.70). Adam Wallace (Northmont) was 199th (18:54.32).

Jack Bradley (Northmont) was 207th (18:59.15). Rowan Deardurff (Brookville) was 217th (19:05.98). Greyson Florkey (Brookville) was 238th (19:27.51). Drew Stammen (Brookville) was 239th (19:28.08). Luuk Fokkink (Brookville) was 245th (19:36.83).

Matthew Helmick (Northmont) was 253rd (19:43.30). James Booth (Brookville) was 259th (19:59.78). Daemani Lee (Northmont) was 269th (20:08.76). Dylan Meyers (Brookville) was 275th (20:15.09).

Alex Moore (Northmont) finished 297th (20:54.19). Chase Bishop (Northmont) was 305th (21:11.93). Jacob Goble (Northmont) was 337th (24:32.46). Henry Colley-Lambright (Northmont) was 338th (24:32.77). Owen Sanders (Northmont) was 341st (25:23.17). Cade Matthews (Northmont) was 345th (27:17.83).

Lucas Towne of Turpin won the race in 15:24.91. Walnut Hills took 1st place with Northmont 16th and Brookville 22nd out of 33 teams.

Reach Ron Nunnari by email: [email protected].