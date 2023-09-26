Lewisburg reports on ‘State of the Village’

The Lewisburg Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual State of the Village meeting on Thursday, Sept. 21, and welcomed several speakers who presented updates for the village, Tri-County North School District, the State of Ohio, and the nation. Pictured, LCC President Todd Appledorn. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald LCC President Todd Appledorn welcomed everyone to the event and introduced the first presenter Mayor Marsha Jones (pictured). Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual State of the Village meeting on Thursday, Sept. 21, and welcomed several speakers who presented updates for the village, Tri-County North School District, the State of Ohio, and the nation.

LCC President Todd Appledorn welcomed everyone to the event and introduced the first presenter Mayor Marsha Jones.

“We benefit from a combination of business industry, local government and education partners, working together with the shared goal to promote and advance commercial, industrial and civic development,” Jones noted. “The village continues to collaborate with the Preble County Development Partnership and Harrison Township to develop land zoned for business south of Interstate 70 that is serviced by village utilities.”

She continued, “A proposed fuel and convenience center has received Preble County permit approvals. Mars Pet Care is in the final stages of a multi-million dollar one-of-a-kind in the U.S. manufacturing facility investment, adding 240 manufacturing jobs to 100-plus existing jobs at its research and development facility, with potential for investment to come.”

Jones also noted, Cargill recently held an open house to showcase the company’s investment and renovated offices which relocated to Lewisburg. She reported the village is working on development projects along the U.S. 40 corridor to add to commercial and industrial businesses, and noted two vacant buildings that once housed restaurants are a priority.

“Lewisburg Container and Pratt Industries continue to grow with the addition of a state-of-the-art 3-D printer housed in a new 15,000 square foot facility,” Jones said.

She noted, Lewisburg’s central business district continues to thrive, with it’s businesses bringing visitors from outside the area to visit the village. “All business are important to the prosperity of our community, and to provide quality of life to our residents,” Jones said.

“Thank you to Tri-County North superintendent Bill Derringer and Board of Education, who are working with the village to bring business and jobs to our community,” she continued. “A school resource officer continues to be present within Tri-County North through a partnership between the school and the Village Police Department. We look forward to continuing our working relationship with the school.”

“The desire and efforts of village council members to improve our town are greatly appreciated. Progress to make our village a desirable place to live, work, play and visit would not be possible without our teamwork,” she said.

Lewisburg Planning Commission along with a land planning committee has completed a year-and-a-half of work to update the village’s comprehensive development plan, according to Jones. “The need for additional housing within the community was highlighted. Development of 116 acres located at the western edge of the village that was annexed into the existing corporation of it has been an area of focus,” she said.

“Lewisburg’s mission statement and strategic plan that was identified in 2018 is reviewed annually and followed to proactively improve the quality of life in our community. Safety was identified as the number one priority for most for Lewisburg. Proper staffing, equipment and training for our safety department is critical. Lewisburg’s Safety Committee is committed to offering the utmost quality of fire, emergency medical and police services to our residents, businesses and visitors.”

Fire and Emergency Unit Chief BJ Sewert noted, “The village is fortunate to have a core group of volunteers that still serve the village. I cannot stress the importance that volunteers have.”

“Thanks to our Chief of Police Rick McGee and officers for their commitment to protect the lives and property of our residents,” Jones added.

“Lewisburg administration continues to prepare for business continuity in the event of a disaster,” Jones continued in her report. Curb appeal is a focal point. We continue to encourage and assist residents with property maintenance to benefit our community. It has been positive with a desire to comply with the related ordinance.

“We benefit from a top-notch service department led by Josh Harry that provides us with high quality water from our treatment plan and ensuring the village wastewater plan meets rules and regulations of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, and garbage and recycling are picked up on a weekly basis,” she said.

“Thanks to Municipal Manager Jeff Sewert for establishing a department that does their job with dedication and professionalism for the good of our citizens and businesses,” Jones added.

Also in attendance and presenting Thursday evening were TCN Superintendent Bill Derringer, State Rep. Rodney Creech and U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson’s District Director Ben Thaeler.

(Editor’s note: This is a first of a series of articles presenting the updates provided at Lewisburg’s State of the Village event.)

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on X @emowenjr.