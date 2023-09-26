Seniors in Preble County empowered toward exploration, self-discovery

EATON — Today’s senior centers are places of discovery, encouraging older adults to discover their unique interests, talents, and aspirations. Senior centers offer a vibrant, action-packed combination of meals and other in-home services, transportation, and fun through various activities and programs with social interaction.

Senior centers have evolved to provide Fitness Classes, such as Silver Sneakers, PiYo Fusion, Evidence-Based Programing, such as A Matter of Balance, Healthy Living (Chronic Disease Self Management), Drums Alive, and other fun programs such as bingo, dancing, painting, book clubs, cards, and volunteer opportunities. September is National Senior Center Month, and Preble County Council on Aging (PCCOA) is celebrating exploration, self-discovery, and individuality of and for older adults.

From caregiver workshops to evidenced-based classes and dances to technology classes, PCCOA is a community hub where older adults find friendship, meaning, and purpose. To share the power of these connections, PCCOA has offered various things throughout the year, such as Senior Day, Flag Retirement Ceremony, Senior Prom, 50th Birthday Party of PCCOA, dessert auctions, ticket auctions, painting parties, and so much more. We love being able to celebrate all year long, not just one month!

David Bowie once said, “Aging is an extraordinary process where you become the person you always should have been.” Our members are able to discover their best selves every day. They want the opportunity to continue connecting, exploring, and expressing their individuality. We serve them and this community the best we can with fun and engaging programs, while also providing practical tools and resources to help them stay healthy and independent.

Senior Center Month emphasizes the tremendous potential senior centers deliver in their communities, including programming that empowers older adults to holistically age well and strengthen mind, body, spirit, and community connections.

PCCOA also provides transportation, home delivered meals, congregate meals, homemaking services, information & referral services, and can help find answers to all types of questions, including Medicare and where to find help. When you don’t know what you don’t know and you don’t know where to go or where to find it, come to us! We will help!

To learn more about Preble County Council on Aging call 937-456-4947 or visit www.prebleseniorcenter.org or our Facebook page www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging. The Preble County Council on Aging is located at 800 East St. Clair Street Eaton, Ohio 45320. Don’t forget that you can become a member for just $10 a year and you will stay up to date with all of our events and happenings. We are looking forward to seeing you visit us soon!