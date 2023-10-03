T’bolts soccer team tops La Salle

Nasir Eloi scored a pair of goals during Northmont’s 4-2 victory over La Salle. Photos Ron Nunnari | Register-Herald Elliott Moyer scored the Thunderbolts’ first goal Saturday.

CLAYTON — After back-to-back losses to conference co-first place teams Centerville and Springboro, and a non-conference loss to Troy, tied for second place in the Miami Division of the Miami Valley League, Northmont’s boys soccer team got back on track Saturday with 4-2 victory over Cincinnati La Salle.

Northmont took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Elliot Moyer about nine minutes into the contest but then gave up a goal on a penalty kick by La Salle senior Ryan Flueck.

“La Salle is a good team and very well organized and plays a nice system,” said Northmont coach Bob Brown. “They’re not big. We’ve seen some monster teams as far as size the last couple of games, but they play a very intelligent game.”

Nasir Eloi put the Thunderbolts back on top 2-1 but Flueck knotted it 2-2 with an assist by Jacob Ferrier.

“The penalty kick and their second goal was just dumb mistakes on our part,” Brown noted. “If we don’t shoot ourselves in the foot, we are a very tough team to put away because we are a dangerous team at our forward positions.”

Eloi put Northmont back on top 3-2 and Nevin Smith added an insurance goal with 9:45 remaining. Goalkeeper Alex Hardy made four saves while surrendering two goals.

Moyers had two assists, Eloi and Smith one each.

With the victory Northmont improved to 9-4-0 overall while La Salle fell to 3-8-1.

“After three losses in a row our guys were just mentally trying to get out of a hole, so this was a good win for us,” Brown added.

