West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Stoney Newman, Roger Thompson, Claudia Hurst, Lisa Smith, Mitch Ward, Greg Cordell, Jay Hasbrook, Jackie Reindel, Denise Williams, Mary Lou Ruby, Mike Lynch, Nick Guehring, Nikki Fox, Ryan Burns, Kari Evans Duke, Kathy Frantz, Maggie Hoover, Dan Meyers, Ryan Bassler, Debra Jones, Time Beneke, Allison Lee, Jacob Unger, Katie Crowe, Caleb Walker, Cora Kuykendoll, Lynnlee Voge, Shyanne Guehring, Simi Johnson, Grady Arndts, Amy Mary, in memory of Steve Rosell, in memory of Charlie Voge.

Anniversaries this week: Preston and Heather Guehring, Todd and Kim Fergus.

Oktoberfest

West Alexandria Celebration Committee proudly presents the annual Oktoberfest on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. in Peace Park. This family-friendly event features music, crafts, food, games, contests, a beer garden and more.

Oktoberfest Queen Pageant

Alpha Kappa Sorority is proud to be organizing and sponsoring the 2023 West Alexandria Oktoberfest Queen Pageant. The Oktoberfest Queen Pageant is open to any TVS High School female, currently enrolled in grades 9-12. Those who wish to enter may pick up an application packet at the TVS HS office. Applications must be turned in to the TVS HS office by the end of the school day, Sept. 28. Cash prizes are awarded to the Oktoberfest Queen, first and second runners-up at the Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 14. Contact Wendy Chesney 937-336-2027 for more information.

Oktoberfest Miss and Mr. Pageant

The Seventh Annual Oktoberfest Miss and Mr. Pageant will be hosted by Alpha Kappa Sorority on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Oktoberfest in Peace Park. Interviews , including talent performances, will be conducted on Sunday, Oct. 1, starting at 2 p.m. at the James E. Ryan American Legion, Ohio 503 South prior to the actual pageant. The pageant is open to girls and boys ages 12 months through the eighth grade.

Categories include: Baby for ages 12-24 months, Tiny for ages 2-3 years, Little for ages 4-5 years, Mini for those in kindergarten, Young for those in first-third grades, Pre-Teen for those in fourth-fifth grades, Teen for those in sixth through seventh grades, and Junior for those in eighth grade.

All participants will receive a pageant t-shirt and goodie bag, as well as the opportunity to ride in the Oktoberfest parade. Winners will also receive a tiara for girls, or a fedora for boys, cash prizes and a sash. Special awards will also be given out in several categories. Winners will receive a special gift or gift basket from one of our sponsors. A $20 entry fee is required. For more information, contact [email protected].

American Legion Post 322

October is Football Month. Come watch the big game from 1-4 p.m. on Saturdays for free hot dogs. Sunday is free soup day, while supplies last.

Line dancing is back and the public is welcome for a $5 cover charge, Monday, Oct. 9, from 7-8 p.m.

Cheers to the Ryan, Saturday, Oct. 14, from 7:30-10 p.m. is a celebration for a reunion of Legion members, including door prizes and snacks.

Sons of the American Legion are sponsoring an All You Can Eat Fish Fry from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, for $12.

Save the date for Meat Madness BINGO on Saturday, Nov. 4. Details TBA.

Sunday, Nov. 5, the SAL Breakfast is open to the public from 8-11 a.m.

Veterans Day ham and beans with cornbread is free and open to the public, with carryout available, Nov. 11, from noon-5 p.m. while supplies last.

The Giving Thanks Dinner, for Legion members only, is Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m. Sign up in the Canteen.

Euchre every Wednesday at 7 p.m., $5 entry fee, Ladies Night, drink specials, and 50/50 raffle is open to the public.

Sr. Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m. at James E. Ryan Post 322, Ohio 503 South.

Turkey Shoot

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club’s 41st annual Turkey Shoot takes place at 1 p.m. each Sunday starting Oct. 1, through Nov. 19. The public is welcome. There is a lunch stand in the clubhouse. Contact Floyd Weimer at 937-336-1618, Curtis Early at 937-533-3226 or Paul Price at 937-248-1083 for more information.

Venison for Food Banks

The Venison for Food Banks of Preble County program is on-going. Anyone who takes a deer can donate all or part of the meat for the Foodbanks. We have sponsors who will take care of the processing fees. You may contact Brad Turner, Preble County Game Warden, or Curtis Early from Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club at 937-533-3226 for more information.

Youth Pheasant Hunt

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club is sponsoring a Youth Pheasant Hunt at Ulrich’s Hunting Preserve on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. with complimentary lunch at noon for both sessions. The hunt is open to youth, 12-17 years of age who have completed a hunter education course. Proof of certification is required. The hunt is free but limited to 20 young participants with two rooster pheasant limit per hunt. Ulrich’s Hunting Preserve is located at 4964 Enterprise Road. Contact Curtis Early, 937-533-3226, Paul Price at 937-248-1083 or Floyd Weimer at 937-336-1618 for more information.

BINGO

West Alexandria Fireman’s Association BINGO season will be Nov. 2 through March 28. There will be no BINGO Nov. 16 in order to avoid conflict with a nearby BINGO event, and no BINGO Nov. 23 for Thanksgiving. BINGO will return Nov. 30, as regularly scheduled. Doors open at 5 p.m, early bird bingo starts at 6 p.m. at 25 E Dayton Street. The more in attendance, the higher the payouts. All proceeds go to your local firemen associations.

Library News

Every Wednesday is Storytime from 1-2 p.m. including stories, activities and snacks.

On Wednesdays, the reference librarian is happy to help between 1-4 p.m. for assistance with tablets, e-readers, computers, Microsoft Office, Internet, resumes and job searching, using the library catalog, and research. Call 937-456-5562, email [email protected], or stop by the library in person to set up an appointment. If Wednesday afternoon does not work, the reference librarian is can set up other appointment dates. .

Saturday, Sept. 30 any school-aged child can participate in LEGO Club, which meets the last Saturday of each month from 12-1 p.m. If you bring LEGOs from home, please have your container labelled with your child’s name.

Oct. 2, Magnet of the Month is skulls.

Oct. 3 is Fall/Boo Wooden Banner Adult Craft Night.

Oct. 4 is Cinnamon Roll Day. Stop in for your reading needs and pick up a cinnamon roll.

Oct. 7 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. is Book Character Pumpkin Decorating Contest. On the entry form, you will be asked for the title and author of the book your character represents. Age groups: 5 and under, 6-12, 13-17, and 18 and over. While we understand younger children may need some help, we ask that help be kept to a minimum. Rules state no carved pumpkins, only decorate using paper, glue, paint, markers, fabric, yarn and other supplies. No name or identifying info. Is permitted on your project; only an assigned number. The West Alexandria Friends of the Library will provide small Styrofoam Pumpkins and craft supplies on a first-come, first-served basis. Pumpkins may be created at home; you do not have to attend this event. This is just an opportunity to create your pumpkin with others. Bring your completed pumpkin to the Oktoberfest at the gazebo on Saturday, Oct. 14, between 10-11:30 a.m. Judging will be held from 11:30 a.m.–noon. The winner will be announced at the gazebo at Noon. All entries must be picked up by 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 10 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. is Monster Mash Family Night with fun-filled monster activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Friends of the Library Book Sale will take place at the West Alexandria Oktoberfest, Oct. 14 and 15 at Peace Park.

Oct. 21 is Teens Zombie Creatures. Create your version from our variety of creature skeletons.

Oct. 27 is Frankenstein Friday Grab and Go Kits.

Oct. 28 is Lego Club for any school-aged child.

Coffeehouse Conversations

Kierston’s Coffeestop, located at 12 S. Main Street, is hosting Coffeehouse Conversations every Monday evening from 7-8 p.m. Everyone is invited to stop in for complimentary coffee, a cookie, or baked-good. Bring a friend and pull up a chair for an open, honest, and friendly conversation about faith, life, and today’s social issues and how they relate to the Bible, with a local pastor.

Ladies Line Dancing

Ladies Line Dancing takes place every Monday night at 6:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Basement, at 16 N. Main St., with parking available across the street. There is something for everyone at no charge. Dress comfortably and bring a water. It’s a great opportunity to have fun, learn something new and make some new friends. Look for Ladies Line Dancing on Facebook events, or contact Becky Thompson on Facebook for more details. Watch this group for videos and updates.

Foodbank

The Foodbank continues to be open regular hours from 10 a.m. to noon. on Mondays and Wednesdays at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Needed items include canned chicken noodle soup, vegetable soup, tomato soup, cream of chicken and cream of mushroom soup, pancake syrup, pork and beans and egg noodles. Contact the Foodbank at 937-839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

Sunday services take place at 10 a.m.

The women of the ELCA meet the second Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.

The third Saturday of each month, St. John gathers for the Sleep Mat Project at 9a.m. The group crochets plastic grocery bags into sleep mats for the homeless. For additional information call 937-839-4350.

Community Christian Church

Join us every Sunday for Sunday School at 9 a.m., Worship at 10a.m. and Sunday evening service at 5:30 p.m.

Church of the Brethren

Join us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in person, on 99.5 FM in the church parking lot at 22 E. Oak St., or live on the WACOB Facebook page.

Calvary Baptist Church

Men’s prayer meeting is every Saturday at 10 a.m.

Join us for Sunday School at 10 a.m., Worship at 11 a.m., Sunday evening service at 6 p.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. at 14 Dorsey Akers.

Salem Lutheran Church

Salem Kids meets Wednesdays with dinner at 6 p.m. and classes from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The Salem Kids Harvest Party will be Oct. 25 from 6-7:30 p.m. at 651 N. Preble County Line Road. Parents and families are welcomed to attend for a free meal, games and hayrides.

The youth are sponsoring Pie and Baked Goods at the Oktoberfest, Oct. 14 and 15.

First Communion Classes meet every Sunday in October at 12:30 p.m. First Communion will take place on Sunday, Nov. 5, during worship.

Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study meets Saturday, Sept. 16, at 7:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall.

Adult Bible Study every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

High School and Middle School Bible Study takes place every Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study meets the third Saturday of each month at 7:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall.

Sunday School takes place at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday at 70 E. Dayton Street. Sunday services are live-streamed on YouTube at Salem Lutheran Church — West Alexandria.

Applications, with a list of qualifications, are available for the Marie Reynolds Memorial Scholarships, due back to the Church Secretary’s office no later than Oct. 30. Applications can be found in a folder on the Church Secretary’s door, or on the shelf at the back of the Sanctuary, and can be mailed to 70 E. Dayton St.

Coups for Troops, sponsored by the Women of the Church, accepts coupons up to two months past expiration for military families overseas. Place them in the basket in the church library. Please no pet supplies or local restaurants coupons.