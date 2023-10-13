ODOT weekly project update

PREBLE COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation has issued its weekly construction update for the week ending Oct. 14.

The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Preble County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

Ohio 121, Ohio 122, Ohio 503 and Ohio 725 resurfacing — On Ohio 121 in New Paris, between Ohio 320/Cherry Street and Walnut Street; Ohio 122, between Thomas and South streets in Gratis; Ohio 503, from the southern corporation limit of Gratis to Factory Road, as well as through Lewisburg, between Mattis Drive and 4th Street; and Ohio 725 in Camden, between the western corporation limit and Depot Street, as well as between the western corporation limit of Gratis and the Montgomery County line. Throughout construction, lane restrictions will be in effect daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and traffic will be maintained by flaggers during hours of operation. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2024.

U.S. 127 improvements — Construction of left-turn lanes and signalization at Ohio 725 (West Central Avenue) in the village of Camden, as well as access management along W. Central Avenue. Daily flagging operations will be in place on U.S. 127 North and South, between Bloomfield Street and South Street, from approximately 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Douglas Street is closed at its junction with Ohio 725, and traffic will be detoured via Hendricks Street. Bloomfield Street will be closed at its junction with U.S. 127 to allow for the minor widening along the east side of U.S. 127 and curb construction onto W. Central Avenue. All work is scheduled to be completed in May of 2024.

U.S. 127 bridge rehabilitation — At the structure over I-70. U.S. 127 is reduced to one lane in each direction, with traffic being maintained through the work zone. Construction has been suspended temporarily due to a delay in material delivery; however, the first phase of construction is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2023, and all work will be completed in August 2024.