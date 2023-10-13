REPORTS FROM AREA POLICE DEPARTMENTS

The Clayton Police Department is located at the corner of Taywood and Old Salem roads. The non-emergency phone number is (937) 225-4357. File photo

The following information has been provided by area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Friday, Sept. 29, Clayton 230001145: A resident of Lima reported meeting a male subject to purchase a 2006 Cadillac DTS at the Shell gas station on Salem Avenue. Before making the purchase the buyer checked the title through an online database and it came back clean. After returning to Lima and making approximately $800 in repairs to the Cadillac, the buyer went to the Allen County BMV to obtain a license plate and was informed the vehicle was stolen. Lima police confirmed the vehicle was stolen out of Kettering on Aug. 13 and impounded the Cadillac.

Saturday, Sept. 30, Clayton 230001151: A 1996 Honda motorcycle was stolen by an unknown subject at Meadowbrook Apartments.

Clayton 230001152: Cory S. Williams, 35, at large, was charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct in the 4200 block of Crownwood Ave. and transported to the county jail.

Sunday, Oct. 1, Clayton 230001156: During a traffic stop, Douglas Wood, Jr., 45, of Dayton 45402, was arrested on a warrant issued by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and transported to the county jail.

Monday, Oct. 2, Clayton 230001160: Police responded to Caterpillar Logistics on a bomb threat made by phone by an unknown subject. Employees were already evacuated by the time officers arrived. K9 units from Dayton Airport and Wright Patt conducted a facility search with no explosives detected.

Wednesday, Oct. 4, Clayton 230001167: Breaking and entering was reported at a home in the 4400 block of W. Wenger Rd. It is not known if anything was stolen. The homeowner will conduct an inventory and let police know if anything is missing.

Clayton 230001168: An unknown subject entered an unlocked Kia parked in the 4400 block of Hoffman Dr. and ripped open the steering column in an attempt to steal the vehicle.

Thursday, Oct. 5, Clayton 230001173: A boxer / Pit Bull mix dog entered a neighbor’s yard and bit a male subject several times. The victim had visible bite marks on his left forearm, right wrist and right leg and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The dog owner, Angela Pavelka, 55, of Clayton 45415, was charged with having a dog at large and issued a court summons. The dog was also designated as dangerous and placed under a 10 day quarantine.

Friday, Oct. 6, Clayton 230001175: Reinau Gonzalez-Santizo, 30, of Clayton 45415, was arrested on a warrant out of Beavercreek. He was taken into custody and turned over to a Beavercreek officer.

